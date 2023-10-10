Broncos Reacts Week 6: Are the Broncos the worst team in the NFL?

Are the Denver Broncos the worst team in the NFL? That is the main question this week for Broncos Country. Before you dive into answering the question, here are the current list of contenders for the NFL’s worst in 2023.

Week 6 - Worst Teams Team Record Net Points Team Record Net Points Denver Broncos 1-4 -60 Carolina Panthers 0-5 -53 Chicago Bears 1-4 -42 New England Patriots 1-4 -76 New York Giants 1-4 -91

There are other 1-4 teams, but I decided to only bring in teams that have a net point differential that is as embarrassing as the Broncos net points through five games. That gave us five total true contenders in 2023 for becoming the NFL’s worst team this season. This is how things are now in Denver.

