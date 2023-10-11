Broncos vs Chiefs preview: Denver looking for a KC miracle

The Denver Broncos have not beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since Week in 2015.

For those keeping track, that’s 15 games.

It’s been almost a decade since the Broncos last beat Kansas City. In fact, Denver has never beaten Patrick Mahomes. That pretty much sums up the Broncos.

Now Denver (1-4) takes on the Chiefs (4-1) on Thursday Night Football in Kansas City. Needless to say, the Broncos will need a miracle to win this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t think that miracle will happen since Denver is a massive underdog to the Chiefs. In terms of the total, that sits at 48. There are a few ways for this to hit. The Broncos defense is the dumpster fire we all know that it is. Or the game turns into a shootout. Since Denver’s offense makes it a habit of disappearing in games, that’s unlikely to happen.

Offensive Rankings

Denver: Sixteenth in overall offense (328.2 yards per game), 19th in rushing offense (104.2 YPG), 13th in passing offense (224.0 YPG), 10th in scoring offense (24.2 points per game).

Kansas City: Seventh in overall offense (381.0 yards per game), 12th in rushing offense (123.0 YPG), seventh in passing offense (258.0 YPG), ninth in scoring offense (25.6 points per game).

Defensive Rankings

Denver: Thirty-second in total defense (450.6 yards per game), 32nd in rushing defense (187.6 YPG), 29th in passing defense (263.0 YPG), 32nd in scoring defense (36.2 points per game).

Kansas City: Ninth in total defense (301.4 yards per game), 11th in rushing defense (97.2 YPG), 13th in passing defense (204.2 YPG), tied for fifth in scoring defense (16.0 points per game).

Here are the MHR staff’s keys to Thursday’s game.

Don’t disappear on offense

For the life of me, I have no idea how the Broncos offense scores on their opening possession in four of their five games only to turn into a clown car. It has to be a combination of Denver getting away from just worked and the opposing defense making adjustments that leave Sean Payton, the coaches and the players completely off-guard. The only way the Broncos have a shot on Thursday is for the offense score a touchdown on every possession. If Russell Wilson and the offense disappear again, this team has zero shot. — Ian St. Clair

Show some pride on defense

I mean, is there really anyone who believes that even if the Broncos execute a perfect game plan they will be able to beat the Chiefs on Thursday night? What have they done this season to indicate that this will be any different than every game against the Chiefs since October of 2015? I suppose, if there has to be something, show some pride on defense. Whether they believe in the system, or think Vance Joseph is capable of leading this defense, don’t roll over and die like the Miami game. Fight until the end. At least then Broncos Country won’t feel the need to start buying paper bags to hide their identity, although some of us are already there. — Adam Malnati

Play fearless

It was a “Cruel Summer” of thinking this team was going to have any “Style” and we were all going to be “Enchanted” with a playoff team. Instead the “Karma” of not fixing the Broncos through good drafting and player development a long time ago is causing “Bad Blood.” But Broncos, “You need to calm down” and just “Shake it off” and play “Fearless” because you have no shot at beating the Chiefs - only at distracting the TV cameras from Taylor Swift for a few moments. — Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann

Play with some heart

Show fans that you actually care and will make the Chiefs fight for every single yard on offense and fight for every single inch along the trenches. Give Patrick Mahomes fits. Make them beat you on prime time in their own backyard. Or just roll over and #Collapse4Caleb. I hate being so pessimistic for the team I have loved to root for over the last nearly 40 years. I just celebrated by 45th birthday and I received an ugly loss to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets in Mile High as a present. Awesome sauce! — Ross Allen

LOL

There are no keys, only more losses. — Mike DeCicco

What are your keys to Thursday’s game?