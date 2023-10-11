2023, Week 6: Broncos vs. Chiefs - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos are on the cusp of entering a tail spin and must topple the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2015 to stop it. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos will take their 1-4 record on the road in prime time to face a Kansas City Chiefs organization that has dominated them for nearly a decade. That’s going to be a rough task for Sean Payton given how poorly the team has responded to his program this season.

Yet, he remained upbeat this week when asked if having success on a short week says more about his team or Kansas City’s.

“It’s a lot about us,” Payton said. “I was encouraged. Yesterday, the guys were sore. We had everyone here lifting and running and recovery stations were going. We were game planning. It was a recovery Monday. Today was a lot more mental. Tomorrow, we’ll pick up a little bit with the tempo, and then we travel. So often in this league, it’s inward. When you’re playing well, they become faceless opponents. I mean that with respect to whoever you’re playing. It’s about getting yourself and your team ready to play.”

Even at 1-4, a win over the Chiefs would be a massive confidence boost to this team. It’s unlikely, but it would be a huge deal if it happened.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Mile High time on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will air on Prime Video with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) covering the game. You can also check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.