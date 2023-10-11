The Broncos don’t have a prayer of winning on Thursday

Reading the lead-off article in today’s tracks, I caught myself chuckling, then breaking out in a full-bellied laugh reading the player’s talk about “needing to focus” and “creating new history one play at a time.”

What a bunch of clichéd nonsense. Not only does this team play like a bunch of losers each week. They talk like it too. If any of them had any level of confidence whatsoever about their chances of beating Kansas City, I would expect nothing but silence or maybe big talk about punching them in the mouth.

I miss the days when Derek Wolfe was in the locker room more than willing to tell it exactly how it is. Instead, we have many players punching in and punching out each week collecting their paychecks to play losing football.

It would be nice to hear them throw some truth bombs instead about how poor the defensive coaching has been or how mediocre the play-calling has been consistently outside of the first few and last few minutes of each game.

I’ll buckle up on Thursday and bring my hope that I see something completely unexpected. But let’s be real: the Kansas City Chiefs probably win by 20.

Broncos News

Denver looking to ‘create a new history’ in primetime matchup against Kansas City

Quarterback Russell Wilson said the Broncos have to stay poised in a Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs.

Injury Report: RB Javonte Williams improves to full practice participant ahead of Week 6 game vs. Chiefs

The Broncos’ starting running back has seemingly taken another step toward a return to game action.

Sean Payton on Broncos trade prospects: 'We're not looking to do business with any of our players'

With the NFL’s Halloween trade deadline closing in, conventional wisdom suggests the 1-4 Broncos would be sellers. That’s not the case according to head coach Sean Payton, though he said he and general manager George Paton are listeners.

The Broncos got a key offensive player back at practice Tuesday - Denver Sports

Greg Dulcich practiced Tuesday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, raising hopes that he could return Thursday.

The Broncos might have to face Travis Kelce on Thursday - Denver Sports

Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury in Kansas City's game against the Vikings on Sunday, but he was back at practice Tuesday.

The Denver Broncos defense isn’t making the grade in any way - Denver Sports

Another week, another game in which the Denver Broncos didn’t make the grade across the board — with even special teams absorbing some shots.

Other NFL News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Eagles vault back up to No. 2, Lions hit top five, Jaguars crack top 10

How do the NFL Power Rankings shake out after an eventful Week 5? Eric Edholm sees two well-rounded powers reigning supreme. Where do the Lions slot in following another impressive showing? How far do the Cowboys fall in the wake of a blowout loss?

NFL PANIC SCALE: Patriots hitting rock bottom; can injury-riddled Bills, mistake-prone Ravens get right?

Can Bill Belichick save a spiraling Patriots season? Will the injury-riddled Bills and mistake-prone Ravens smooth things out before it's too late? Adam Schein ranks nine teams on the PANIC SCALE.

Deebo Samuel warns Cowboys that 49ers rematch might be worse - ESPN

Deebo Samuel warned the Cowboys about a potential rematch, saying "it might be a little bit worse" than Sunday's historic blowout by the 49ers.

Chargers' Austin Ekeler - '99% chance' of return vs. Cowboys - ESPN

Running back Austin Ekeler said there is a "99% chance" he will play in the Chargers' Week 6 game against the Cowboys on Monday night.

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane to miss time with knee injury, sources say - ESPN

RB De'Von Achane is expected to miss multiple weeks for the Dolphins and could land on injured reserve, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources - Jets looking at options for little-used Mecole Hardman - ESPN

The Jets are looking at options for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Angry Patriots fans turning on Bill Belichick makes for funny talk radio - Sports Illustrated

Callers to Boston sports-talk radio have made Bill Belichick Public Enemy No. 1.