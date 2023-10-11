The Denver Broncos fell to 1-4 after they were defeated by the New York Jets by the score of 31-21. This game was the ‘Nathaniel Hackett Bowl’ and in the end, Hackett and the Jets got their revenge on the Broncos.

Currently, the Broncos own the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft according to Tankathon. The only team ahead of the Broncos in the draft order is the Chicago Bears. The Bears have the 1st overall pick because they own the winless Carolina Panthers' first-round pick while the Bears own first-round pick currently second overall. So, the Broncos have a clear path to a top 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The #Broncos currently have the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft according to @tankathon after the #Raiders defeated the #Packers.



They have a tough road ahead and face the #Chiefs twice in three weeks so we'll be keeping an eye on the draft order moving forward. pic.twitter.com/XGn8qNSWP1 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 10, 2023

We will be keeping a close eye on the Broncos draft order moving forward because this team just sucks and currently has the toughest remaining schedule moving forward. The first five weeks of their schedule were viewed as the “easy part” but as we can see, they struggled and barely managed a lone victory during that span.

Moving forward, the Broncos schedule does not get any easier. They head to Arrowhead tomorrow night to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The following week, they host the Packers, and then host the Chiefs again before their bye week. Coming out of the bye, they head east to Buffalo to take on the Bills on primetime.

After that tough stretch, they face the Vikings, Browns, Texans, Chargers, Lions, Patriots, and the Chargers and Raiders to end the season. I do not see the Broncos being favored in many of these games moving forward and if you add in a pending fire sale, things look bleak for the Broncos.

Now, if you’re a draft nerd like myself, at this point, you’re rooting for a tank because there’s quarterback Caleb Williams and quarterback Drake Maye potentially sitting there for you. Sure, quarterback is not the Broncos top issue, but if you pick at this spot and do not have your quarterback of the future on your roster, you have to select one of them.

We shall see how things shake out, but after a likely Broncos defeat tomorrow night, we will be looking at a similar draft position next week.