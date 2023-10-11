Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos will be getting running back Javonte Williams back into the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he isn’t the only offensive weapon to potentially return. The team released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to make room for tight end Greg Dulcich’s return to the active roster. He is listed as questionable, so we might not see him until next week.
Defensively, there is a different story. It’s looking like D.J. Jones may not be ready to come back yet and that could leave a gaping hole in the interior of the defense that has struggled to hold up against the run.
When asked about how he hopes to fix the run defense, Head Coach Sean Payton seemed to think they might have a better chance given how different the Chiefs rushing attack is.
“Hopefully, sooner the better,” Payton said. “It’s probably not as easy as you think, and yet, it has to get better. We’re getting an entirely different running attack this week—predominantly shotgun. That’s something that’s one of the keys in this game. These guys have gotten better and better at running the football. [Chiefs RB Isiah] Pacheco—you just look at the Jets game and what he did against a good run front. That’s a big challenge this weekend.”
If you have Isiah Pacheco on your fantasy roster, then you should probably start him against this current version of the Broncos defense.
Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Wednesday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|OUT
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Justin Strnad
|ILB
|Back
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Chiefs injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Matt Dickerson
|DT
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Rib
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|L’Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Left Knee
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
Loading comments...