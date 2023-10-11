Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos will be getting running back Javonte Williams back into the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he isn’t the only offensive weapon to potentially return. The team released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to make room for tight end Greg Dulcich’s return to the active roster. He is listed as questionable, so we might not see him until next week.

Defensively, there is a different story. It’s looking like D.J. Jones may not be ready to come back yet and that could leave a gaping hole in the interior of the defense that has struggled to hold up against the run.

When asked about how he hopes to fix the run defense, Head Coach Sean Payton seemed to think they might have a better chance given how different the Chiefs rushing attack is.

“Hopefully, sooner the better,” Payton said. “It’s probably not as easy as you think, and yet, it has to get better. We’re getting an entirely different running attack this week—predominantly shotgun. That’s something that’s one of the keys in this game. These guys have gotten better and better at running the football. [Chiefs RB Isiah] Pacheco—you just look at the Jets game and what he did against a good run front. That’s a big challenge this weekend.”

If you have Isiah Pacheco on your fantasy roster, then you should probably start him against this current version of the Broncos defense.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Illness -- DNP DNP OUT D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED OUT Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring -- LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Justin Strnad ILB Back -- LIMITED FULL -- Javonte Williams RB Quad LIMITED FULL FULL --

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Nick Bolton LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Matt Dickerson DT Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Mike Danna DE Rib FULL FULL FULL -- Trent McDuffie CB Quad FULL FULL FULL -- L’Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Kadarius Toney WR Toe FULL FULL FULL -- Drue Tranquill LB Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Tommy Townsend P Left Knee -- -- LIMITED QUESTIONABLE