Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos have not beaten the Kansas City Chiefs in their last 15 tries and it is unlikely they succeed in their 16th as they play on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

Game Preview

If the Broncos are to have any chance of winning this game they will need to find a way to play defense. The run defense is the primary concern, because if Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need to throw the ball to win it will be a very long night for Denver.

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said he is ‘pissed off’ about it and working hard to fix the issues.

“It’s been frustrating. It hasn’t been fun, but my focus is improving weekly,” he said. “It’s been bizarre, a little bit. But I get it, it’s the league. It’s a hard league. But no one’s blinking. Everyone’s working. And I’m working to fix it. And I thought last week it was closer, outside four or five plays. We can’t have those plays. That’s not NFL football. You can’t run through the defense for 70 yards untouched. I’m not used to that. I’m unfamiliar with that. Yes, I’m pissed off about that. Absolutely I am. But I’m not broken. I’m working to get it fixed, but I’m not happy about that.”

The big if and the only chance Denver has in this game is if the Broncos defense plays lights out. If they can get pressure on Mahomes and stuff the run game, they might be able to keep the score low enough to give Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense a chance to keep pace and potentially steal a win out of Arrowhead.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: Prime Video

Online Streaming: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporting).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

National Radio: Westwood One with Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Devin McCourty (analyst)

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Illness -- DNP DNP OUT D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED OUT Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring -- LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Justin Strnad ILB Back -- LIMITED FULL -- Javonte Williams RB Quad LIMITED FULL FULL --

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Nick Bolton LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Matt Dickerson DT Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Mike Danna DE Rib FULL FULL FULL -- Trent McDuffie CB Quad FULL FULL FULL -- L’Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Kadarius Toney WR Toe FULL FULL FULL -- Drue Tranquill LB Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Tommy Townsend P Left Knee -- -- LIMITED QUESTIONABLE

Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened massive 10.5-point road underdogs to the Chiefs for Thursday Night Football. That line has grown to 11-points by game day with an over/under at 47. I actually have my score prediction at 31-20 in favor of the Chiefs, which aligns perfectly with that 11-point spread. In my original picks, I had the Chiefs at 10.5 and that’s where I’ll stand pat.

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

Our podcast network has been released into free agency by SB Nation. Thus we have rebranded to Mile High Broncos Podcasts. The good news is that if you subscribed before the change then you’ll still be there on the new name change. We have an aggressive schedule of podcasts this season and look for two shows a day all season long! We’ll have a short-form podcast in the mornings that will be our audio version of Horse Tracks and a long-form afternoon show later in the day. Ross Allen has also consolidated all of our audio and video content in one place, so definitely give our Mile High Broncos Podcasts YouTube channel a follow too!

Here are the long-form shows from Week 6 for your listening pleasure:

Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 6

Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 6

Dublin to Denver with Column Cronin and Stewart Roche: Week 6

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live