Broncos vs. Chiefs score predictions for Week 6

The Denver Broncos will head to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time on Thursday Night Football. Denver currently had a 15-game losing streak to the Chiefs, which surprisingly isn’t their longest losing streak to a division rival. That record is still held by the Las Vegas Raiders from the 1960s into the early 1970s.

However, we think that streak extends to 16 games after tonight. Collectively, we see a big Chiefs 44-20 blowout win against the Broncos that will surely send fans into an even bleaker outlook on the rest of the season. Not all of us are predicting blowouts, so here is where each of us stands on these score predictions:

Chiefs 31, Broncos 20

Everyone is likely to predict outlandish blowout losses for this game, but I think Denver’s defense does enough to keep it from becoming an embarrassing defeat. Instead, the offense will struggle again and the Chiefs won’t need to do much more than just go out and win the game. The result is the same. Denver loses again to the Chiefs for the millionth time in the row. - Tim Lynch

Chiefs 52, Broncos 16

And it won’t feel that close. - Mike DeCicco

Chiefs 48, Broncos 24

The Broncos are broken. The Chiefs are eying another Super Bowl. The best thing the Broncos can hope for is for guys like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, and others to show out just enough to generate trade interest. - Nick Burch

Chiefs 41, Broncos 24

What can I say? The Denver Broncos aren’t a good football team. Expect Patrick Mahomes and Kansas CIty’s high-powered offense to steamroll Vance Joseph’s defense enroute to an easy victory on Thursday Night Football. Those across Broncos Country keeping close tabs on the 2024 NFL Draft Tankathon standings will be elated knowing Denver gets on step closer to securing a top pick. - Chris Hart

Chiefs 34, Broncos 17

As I told Adam on the Broncos Odds & Endzones podcast, when thinking about what he can do against this terrible Denver defense, Andy Reid must be licking his lips like he does when he’s about to eat Kansas City barbecue. At least Al Michaels will see touchdowns from this Denver TNF horror show. - Ian St. Clair

Chiefs 63, Broncos 17

This has all the makings of another blowout. The Broncos look like a team that doesn’t believe in anything, has no understanding of what they are trying to do, and are about to go into Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to put that all on display for the world to see. Andy Reid may take pity on Sean Payton and call the dogs off early, but even that might not be enough to keep the Chiefs from scoring over 50. Maybe Denver gets to 24 points, but does that even matter at this point? - Adam Malnati

Chiefs 38, Broncos 23

Although the Broncos May suck this year, they also sucked last year and were still able to keep things close against Kansas City. Maybe that’ll happen again. Let’s just hope that this game isn’t as painful to watch as last season’s Thursday night game was.

At least the Broncos have a better chance at breaking the 20-point mark this time around. - Ross Allen

Give us your Broncos-Chiefs score predictions in the comments section below!