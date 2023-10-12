Broncos player props: 5 best bets for Week 6

There is one plus to Thursday’s Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It could also be the lone positive, at least from a Broncos’ perspective.

That one plus is the plethora of prop bets that are available to bettors. Given how good Patrick Mahomes is, and how bad Denver’s defense is, there are plenty of good props to choose from.

Against the New York Jets, I went 4-1. For the season, I’m now 13-11. Hopefully, I can carry that over to Thursday’s game.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some of the best prop bets available, and Week 6 vs the Chiefs is no different.

First Broncos drive result: Touchdown (+390)

Russell Wilson and the Denver offense have scored an opening drive touchdown in four of the five games this season.

It’s the only time the Broncos look like a functional offense.

I may be going to the well too many times, but I think Denver does it again on Thursday.

Travis Kelce anytime TD (-170)

I know. I know. I’m really going out on a limb with this prop bet. I debated Kelce to get to two touchdowns, but I don’t feel it. If you had the inkling, Kelce to get two TDs is +300.

The only thing that could keep this from hitting is Kelce’s ankle injury. He’s practiced, but his status is still up in the air.

Jaleel McLaughlin anytime TD (+195)

The rookie running back is so much fun to watch. McLaughlin forces you to inch forward in your chair anytime he touches the ball.

Based on he played against the Jets, he gets even more touches on Thursday and gets another TD.

Isiah Pacheco alternate rushing yards 90+ (+145)

The Broncos defense is complete trash against the run. Given that, the Chiefs running back should get a lot of touches and Pacheco should hit this number. In fact, he should get over 100 rushing yards.

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs (+140)

A MHR commenter joked the Denver defense will make Patrick Mahomes look like Patrick Mahomes.

Even if Kelce doesn’t play, this prop should hit. What would keep it from hitting is the Chiefs running the ball.