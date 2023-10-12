NFL picks for Week 6 of the 2023 season as Broncos play the Chiefs

Welcome to Week 6!

Last week went to Laurie who took the top spot with 9 wins. The rest of us were trailing behind. She also had the top mark picking against the spread as well. However, she’ll need to stack some wins to catch up to the leader. Just two games separate first through third on straight-up picks with Chris leading the way. I’m actually the top picker against the spread, so hopefully I can keep that up moving forward. Here is where the Mile High Report staff stack up so far:

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 6 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. I personally didn’t pick against the grain too much here, but I do think Justin Fields has been playing lights out the last two weeks and faces a Minnesota Vikings team that isn’t that good. As far as spread picks, I think the Cleveland Browns keep it close and the touchdown line is risky but I figure why the heck not.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, we all kind of had a down week. The top positions didn’t change much, but Bixbys Hooman has a three game lead on the rest. Almost everybody had Week 5 dropped from their scores as the worst week is not counted. Thanks to my very poor start, I got to keep my eight wins last week and the top picker had just 9 and there was just one of us who hit that mark: Orange Crush. We’ll all need to do better in Week 6!

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 46001

Password: PaytonWins

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!