Report: Broncos restructure Frank Clark’s contract; may release or trade him

The Denver Broncos are looking to make another move with one of their veteran edge rushers. Just a week after trading Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers, they are reportedly looking to move Frank Clark. The team will either look for a trade partner or will just release him, according to Field Yates.

Frank Clark’s days as a Bronco are coming to an end, per sources. Be it via a trade or release, the team will be moving on from Clark soon.



It’s the second pass rusher Denver will have parted ways with in recent days, as the team traded Randy Gregory less than a week ago.… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2023

Then according to Mike Garafolo, the Broncos and Clark have prepared for this move by agreeing to a salary restructure that brought Clark’s $3.5 million base salary down to the veteran minimum of $841,000 for the rest of the season. Clark even gave back $1.679 of his base pay as part of the deal. He must really want out of town.

Clark hasn’t been much of an impact player in 2023. With just two tackles that came in the season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Clark has struggled to find his way back onto the active roster. It is unlikely the Broncos find a trade partner, but the salary restructure does make him a more attractive option for a low-end edge rusher with a solid veteran reputation.

While this doesn’t indicate the Broncs have opened the flood gates of a fire sale, it is just one more move to clear the path for young players at the edge rusher position.