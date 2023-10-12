60% of fans think the Broncos are the worst team in the NFL

Earlier this week, I asked Broncos Country if they thought their 2023 Denver Broncos were the worst team in the entire NFL. I offered up the following contenders for that ‘worst team’ designation:

Worst NFL Teams Team Record Net Points Team Record Net Points Denver Broncos 1-4 -60 Carolina Panthers 0-5 -53 Chicago Bears 1-4 -42 New England Patriots 1-4 -76 New York Giants 1-4 -91

My first inclination was to vote yes after that ugly loss to the New York Jets, but after assembling this list I decided to vote no. Are the Broncos a bad football team this year? Absolutely. However, looking at the net point differential for the New York Giants and I think perhaps Denver is in the bottom three, but not quite rock bottom in the NFL this year.

Broncos fans mostly disagreed with me. In fact, 60% of you believe Denver is, in fact, the absolute worst team in the NFL.

As far as confidence in this team goes, there is only a downward trajectory after a brief bounce when the Broncos outlasted the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Another loss tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs and we’ll probably see this chart hit single-digit status for the first time in 2023.

