Week 6: Broncos vs. Chiefs gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos end up getting two of their key starters back on offense as they look to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight. Running back Javonte Williams was close to returning to action on Sunday, but will make his debut back from injury here in Week 6. Also returning is tight end Greg Dulcich who has been missing in action since Week 1 with a hamstring issue.

Earlier this week, Head Coach Sean Payton had hoped there would be no setback and it appears there was not as Dulcich is looking to play in Week 6.

“He’s out here moving around,” Payton said. “He’s still out here. Hopefully the sooner the better. He’s been working his tail off and I know they’re going through a bunch of stuff now [with] explosive drills and making sure there’s not a setback. I don’t want to guess relative to this week’s game, but he’s close.”

The Broncos will be without their run stopping interior defensive lineman as D.J. Jones missed practice all week and will not be playing in this game.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position JL Skinner S Frank Clark OLB Nate Adkins TE Thomas Incoom OLB Alex Forsyth C D.J. Jones DT Elijah Garcia DL