Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos are reeling from a brutal 1-4 start with three losses against teams with a combined record of 3-9 when not playing the Broncos. The only team with a winning record they have faced dropped a 70-burger on them. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the second team they will have faced this season that owns a winning record.

To stay competitive in this game, the Broncos defense must limit the damage Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rushing attack does. If they can keep the score in the 20s, then that should give Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense enough of a chance to make a game of it late.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Mile High time on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will air on Prime Video with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) covering the game. You can also check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions

There isn’t much hope left in Broncos Country, especially when the Broncos are on the road to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The current line is at 11-points and that is exactly where I ended up in my 31-20 score prediction early this morning. All of us picked the Chiefs to win this game and to cover the spread, but only one of us thinks this game will come in with the under.

Broncos vs. Chiefs in-game updates

Beginning tonight in Kansas City, NFL teams across the league will hold a moment of silence before each game this weekend following last week’s terrorist attack in Israel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2023

The Broncos lost the coin toss for the first time this year.



Maybe a good sign? — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 13, 2023

#Broncos fourth-and-3 fails after Russell Wilson got flushed. Play design was quick to the left, but he bailed right and had nowhere to go with the ball. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) October 13, 2023

Not what you want to see from your offense on 4th down after a timeout #Broncospic.twitter.com/u9mkJ8i3sH — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 13, 2023

Purcell with the pass defensed. Broncos get a red-zone stop. Carrying over their good work from the red zone last Sunday, when they held the Jets without a red-zone TD. Butker is good from 35 yards and the Chiefs lead, 3-0. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 13, 2023

GREAT run by Javonte Williams to start off the drive. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 13, 2023

Russell Wilson throws an INT to Chiefs LB Nick Bolton — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 13, 2023

Russell Wilson Nick Bolton pic.twitter.com/PpFDM5SC90 — PFF (@PFF) October 13, 2023

Leaving Travis Kelce wide open is a smart strategy — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 13, 2023

Broncos get their own INT off Mahomes after a curious throw — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 13, 2023

Jaleel McLaughlin and Javonte Williams a nifty running combo tonight so far for #Broncos. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 13, 2023

Broncos punt



It was a sloppy first quarter by both teams. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 13, 2023