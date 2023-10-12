 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs - Live Updates

We have all of your updates from tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Join us in the comments section during the game.

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reeling from a brutal 1-4 start with three losses against teams with a combined record of 3-9 when not playing the Broncos. The only team with a winning record they have faced dropped a 70-burger on them. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the second team they will have faced this season that owns a winning record.

To stay competitive in this game, the Broncos defense must limit the damage Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rushing attack does. If they can keep the score in the 20s, then that should give Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense enough of a chance to make a game of it late.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Mile High time on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will air on Prime Video with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) covering the game. You can also check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions

There isn’t much hope left in Broncos Country, especially when the Broncos are on the road to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The current line is at 11-points and that is exactly where I ended up in my 31-20 score prediction early this morning. All of us picked the Chiefs to win this game and to cover the spread, but only one of us thinks this game will come in with the under.

Broncos vs. Chiefs in-game updates

In This Stream

2023, Week 6: Broncos vs. Chiefs - Everything we know

View all 22 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...