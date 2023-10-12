Ultimate Fan: Believe it or not, Broncos have a shot

When I asked for volunteers for this series back in August, my headline was “Will this be the season you can (actually) pick wins?”

Turns out it is still not, lol.

But thankfully, DudaBronco#1 is paying no attention to the Broncos’ current 1-4 record, or its Super Bowl defending champion opponent and is picking a win anyway.

Mile High Salute to you, sir! I am not picking a win. But I am hoping to be surprised!

Like Duda, though, I agree that the team isn’t so far off from being good with the right direction. My issue is that I don’t see the right direction coming from Vance Joseph or even Sean Payton at this point. It feels like the “offensive genius” doesn’t know how to rally his team, and I have to think the locker room is a pathetic display of pretend motivation.

But I like to be wrong in my Broncos’ pessimism and the UFG is always the best way to do that!

Let’s go steal a win, Broncos!

Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs on TNF

MHR - Losing to Nathaniel Hackett last week was like getting kicked in the head (or elsewhere) 1000 times. Is this 1-4 team really just bad … or is it just undisciplined for good football?

DudaBronco#1: No I don’t think this football team is really that bad,and I think VJ should have never come back in any capasity.

MHR - Following up on No. 1…if the answer is that we are bad, what’s the fix? If the answer is just not playing disciplined football (ie, tackling better, getting fewer penalties, etc.), what is the fix for that? Are either fixable this season?

DudaBronco#1: I mean the defense is the worst in the NFL and the worst in Denver Broncos history. To me they should just get ready for 2024. Tear it down and stop being in denial.

MHR - There were signs of hope on both sides of the ball last week (and signs of hope by the offense every week). But no unit seems to be able to play four quarters of solid ball. How do you explain that?

DudaBronco#1: I really don’t know. Do they just think they can stop playing after the first half? I think some media person needs to ask Sean Payton that same question.

MHR - Payton says good teams have to be good at running the ball. And even with flash plays from Jaleel McLaughlin and generally good running from all the RBs, Payton often abandons the run to get down the field quicker. Do you agree with that approach? Would you like to see more of a rushing attack?

DudaBronco#1: I would like to see more of a rushing attack. He needs to stick with the run game because that’s how this team was built.

MHR - The wide receiver corps has been an interesting mix of leaders - more Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson than Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Do you like how the WRs are being used? What would you want to see more of?

DudaBronco#1: I like this recieving corps .I would like to see more Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson. I think Marvin Mims can do some things with the speed he has, and Brandon Johnson is no slouch with the ball in his hands either.

MHR - What will be the Broncos’ offense’s biggest challenge going against the Chiefs defense - Pass rush? Secondary? Run defense?

DudaBronco#1: I’ll say the run defense.

MHR - Is there any chance this Broncos defense can at least hamper the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection? Or are we going to have to hope Kelce hurts his ankle just a little bit more?

DudaBronco#1: I think the Broncos can slow Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce down by letting Drew Sanders cover him and stop letting Jonathon Cooper drop back in coverage. (*editor’s note: Yeah, it’s the ol’ “Von Miller in coverage” approach. And if it didn’t work well for a future Hall of Fame linebacker, it is definitely not going to work for Cooper!)

MHR - As good as the Chiefs offense has been, this season it has shown some cracks…mostly when Kelce was out and the receiving corps was very inexperienced. Who wins in the following O-D matchups?

DudaBronco#1: Broncos across the board

Broncos pass rush v. Mahomes? Nik Bonitto Broncos secondary v. Whoever is running around to catch Mahomes passes while scrambling? Pat Surtain and Justin Simmons Broncos linebackers v. Kelce? Drew Sanders Sean Payton v. Steve Spagnolo? I’ll take Sean Payton.

MHR - At this point in our 1-4 season, what is the best case scenario for Denver finishing this out (that seems realistic)?

DudaBronco#1: I think 5 and12

MHR - According to an SBNation survey of fans, only 7% of Broncos Country has confidence the team is headed in the right direction. Where do you stand on that? Does getting a new DC make everything better? Does George Paton need to go? Does (gasp!) Sean Payton need to go? (*editor’s note: this question was what I asked last season to DailyDose on the final KC game…sadly it’s still appropriate)

DudaBronco#1: I think they’re somewhat headed in the right direction. Getting a new DC who knows what he’s doing is the key because Vance Joesph can’t find his way for some reason. And now everybody’s gotta re-live 2017-2018 again. That’s bad.

Predictions

Stats for RUSSELL WILSON? 27 for 36, 350 yards, 4 TDs Stats for each Broncos RB? Jaleel McLaughlin, 13 carries 70 yards, 1TD plus 6 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD Number of yards receiving/TDs for the receivers? Marvin Mims, 75 recieving yards, 1 TD Longest FG for Lutz? 63 yards How many seconds too long, on average, does Wilson hold onto the ball? 3 seconds too long Number of sacks to Patrick Mahomes? 6 sacks Number of times Mahomes barely misses getting sacked? 3 Broncos player with the most tackles? Alex Singleton Who gets the first sack of the game for the Broncos? Nik Bonitto Who gets any sacks? Jonathon Cooper How many INTs/FF/FR for the Chiefs D? None How many penalties between the two teams? 7 Final Score? 30-27 Broncos

The Favorites

Favorite Broncos win ever? Tim Tebow Playoff win against the Steelers Favorite Peyton Manning win? Peyton Manning Comeback win over the Chargers Favorite John Elway win? The Drive 1986 Favorite win over the Chiefs (even though a long time ago)? Sept. 17 2015 - the last time the Broncos played the Chiefs on TNF [Roby “scoop and score” wins the game!] Team you love to beat the most in the AFC West? Raiders Coach you despise most in the NFL? Josh McDaniels Team you hate to lose to the most in the rest of the AFC (outside AFC West)? Jets NFC team you could cheer for in the Super Bowl? Giants NFC team you’d want to face more than any other in the Super Bowl? 49ers Toughest game left on the schedule? Bills Favorite Broncos player on the current roster? Marvin Mims Favorite Broncos player of all time not named John Elway? Rod Smith Favorite new guy/rookie on the team? Jaleel McLaughlin Food/Snack you have to eat on game day? wings Favorite game analyst/commentator? Joe Buck Favorite Taylor Swift song? don’t like her or follow her If YOU were giving a tour of the Ring of Fame at Mile High, which players would you make sure to highlight in your talk? Randy Gradishar

How did you become a Broncos fan?

Watching the game with a friend and saw Elway throw the rock. I was wowed.