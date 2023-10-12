Broncos GIFCap: Week 6 edition

So the easy part of the Broncos schedule, where the team went 1-4, is over. Now the team travels to Kansas City to play a legit Super Bowl contender.

Ugh...let’s get this over with.

Pre-game vibes

The Chiefs are really good. The Broncos are really bad. This won’t be fun.

Russell Wilson field awareness remains an issue

After a promising opening drive that had the Broncos in decent field position in Chiefs territory, the offense faced a 4th and 3 situation. Sean Payton elected to go for it, but called a timeout to shore things up. Upon returning to the field, Wilson went to the wrong side of the play and ran for no yardage. Turnover on downs.

Oh, we’re in 2022 again...defense having to bail out offense

The much maligned last-place Broncos defense actually has been somewhat effective at keeping the Chiefs in check. Then Russell Wilson throws a terrible pick, Patrick Mahomes follows up with one of his own, and the Broncos offense still can’t get in position to score.

Defense still good, offense still bad

Prior to this game, most likely anticipated the high-powered KC offense to pick apart the weak-link Broncos defense while the improved Broncos offense would play catchup with big plays. Nah. The second quarter included 10 points for the Chiefs while the Broncos offense could only produce one first down the entire quarter.

Oh look! Another Russell Wilson turnover!

It’s starting to look apparent that the Russell Wilson “resurgence” was actually just garbage stats against garbage teams. After the defense held the Chiefs out of the end zone yet again, Russell Wilson shows no pocket presence awareness as he throws the ball directly into a defender for a tipped ball interception. Remember when the Broncos gave away multiple first round picks for him before giving him enough money to finance all of our mortgages?

Realizing the defense has been fine but why is Kelce so open?

The defense has been holding the Chiefs offense in check, but at this point in the game, Travis Kelce has eight catches for 121 yards...and has been wide open most of the time. He’s the best tight end in the game, maybe cover him?

Fourth quarter...goose egg remains

Yes, the Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites, and the Broncos are favorites for a top-5 pick, but this is still an NFL team with legit players. Can you all not reward the defense just once by getting in the end zone? It’s 16-0 with eight minutes remaining.

Sutton with the TD! One-handed grab! First-Round pick for him please?

Courtland Sutton makes an outstanding end zone catch while maintaining control to finally get the Broncos a score. Still, no one thinks this team is going to pull this one out, so hey, hopefully this makes for a good trade pitch, right?

We might win!....oh, wait, never mind

Yet another solid Broncos defensive series that ended with a sack of Patrick Mahomes by Zach Allen pinned the Chiefs deep for a LONG field goal...which of course they hit. The Broncos respond with yet another turnover, this time Samaje Perine coughing up the ball on a fumble to seal the game for the Chiefs. Why was Perine even in the game after McLaughlin and Williams had been carrying the load well enough? Anyone’s guess. But it’s another Broncos L.

And it’s now 1-5...let’s talk rebuild

No context necessary.