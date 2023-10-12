At least the Denver Broncos didn’t get shut out.

Aside from that there isn’t much to say after yet another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This time a 19-8 loss on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Broncos drop 1-5 on the season. Now it’s a matter of who remains on Denver’s roster prior to the NFL trade deadline.

Newsflash - Anyone and everyone should be on the block so this team can get draft picks.

Here’s what we learned from the Broncos’ loss on Thursday.

Blow it up

Anyone and everyone you can get NFL Draft picks for at this point, the Broncos have to listen. There’s no point in beating around the bush anymore.

I was a fool to think this team was capable of competing. That’s the joy of being a fan. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. And Broncos Country has experienced nothing but defeat over the last seven years.

Do what you can to replenish on picks and start over.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense were horrid

And that’s being nice. There was nothing redeemable about that showing. From anyone.

Hopefully, Courtland Sutton upped his trade value with that meaningless touchdown catch.

One of the worst offensive showings I can remember.

As for the quarterback. Wilson finished with 95 yards on 13 of 22 passing. You have to try to be that bad.

The receivers, aside from a garbage-time TD, were worthless. That is especially true for Jerry Jeudy, who should not play another down for this franchise.

At least Denver rushed the ball for 115 yards. Yippee.

The Denver defense played with heart

Still not sure if this game is about the Broncos defense or how bad the Kansas City offense is. Probably a little of both.

Credit to the guys on the defensive side of the ball; they played with heart and kept their team in the game.

The stat of the game: Denver held the Chiefs to 1-for-5 in the red zone.

Too bad the offense literally did nothing to help.

Sean Payton is leaving a lot to be desired

From the questionable playcalling and consistent collapses to the personnel decisions and how unprepared this team looks, Payton is certainly not living up to the trade or the contract he signed.

Granted, the Broncos are a dumpster fire inside a burning building on a block that is torched. All of that to say, it will take a lot of work to get this corrected.

At least right now, though, Payton isn’t leaving people with a lot of confidence he’s the right coach to get this fixed.