Where are they now? Catching up with former Broncos WR Anthony Miller

Welcome in to another edition of ‘Where are they now?’ in which we look back at some past Denver Broncos who left a lasting impact on the franchise but perhaps are not as widely remembered by fans as Ring-of-Honor type legends

In this edition, we’ll check in on former wide receiver Anthony Miller, who spent time with the Broncos from 1994-1996.

Broncos History

A college standout at the University of Tennessee highly regarded for his top-end speed, Anthony Miller would be drafted 15th overall of the 1988 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, where he would spend the first six seasons of his career.

Miller played three seasons in Denver and could be easily forgotten to time. After all, he spent the larger portion of his career as a Charger, but even more than that, he played for the Broncos while the team was stuck in somewhat of a limbo. He also had the responsibility of replacing a standout receiver in Vance Johnson and would ultimately end up separating from the Broncos after the team decided to focus on a young wide receiver named Rod Smith.

His time with the team was spent after the high success of the late 1980s and early 1990s and right before the team would go on their Super Bowl runs in 1997 and 1998. Over his three years, the team would go 7-9, 8-8, and 13-3, so it was a rather forgettable era for the Broncos.

Yet, that doesn’t diminish what he did with John Elway and the offense those seasons. He was a big play threat on the outside, constantly beating defensive backs deep for huge gains, and was dangerous in the open field over the middle as well.

He had over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons and 735 yards in his final one. He led the team in receiving yards each season but the last, where tight end Shannon Sharpe led the team.

He had his best season in 1995, collecting 59 catches for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns, a statistical line that earned him his fifth pro bowl nomination. His 14 touchdown catches remain atop the Broncos record books, where he sits tied with Demaryius Thomas.

While his time with the team didn’t come with much postseason success, he and Elway still were able to put on a show for the fans, and his efforts beating opposing defenses downfield should be remembered fondly.

After his time with the Broncos was up, he played one more season with the Dallas Cowboys before hanging up his cleats.

What has Anthony Miller been up to?

It’s difficult to find much information on what Miller got into immediately following his football playing career given the commonality of his name as well as the existence of a younger Anthony Miller, who also plays wide receiver, but he did sit down with Terrell Owens on his Getcha Popcorn Ready podcast about a year ago discussing his current endeavors.

That current endeavor? NFTs. That’s right, he’s most recently put his foot in the Non-Fungible Token market, which, for those unfamiliar, is essentially digitized memorabilia that can be purchased.

He had discovered NFTs as a business opportunity while working in the cannabis industry, and now he has his own company, NFT US. He explained to Owens and his co-host Matthew Hatchette that the company was ready to go public soon, that he had sound investors, and would be donating a portion of their profits to charity.

The NFT world remains confusing to yours truly, but for those who’d like to learn more and get a sense of how Miller views the business, watch the video in full below.