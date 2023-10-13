The Russell Wilson experiment has failed, and it’s time to move on

The Denver Broncos, despite a head coaching change, remain a bad football team, and despite showing moderate improvement, Russell Wilson should not be the team’s starting quarterback following the season.

This is a guy Denver surrendered multiple first and second-round picks for, gave an enormous contract to despite not seeing him play in the system, and the best thing that could be said about him during his time as a Bronco is that he’s shown good game manager qualities occasionally this season. That’s not enough.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs win Thursday night, the Broncos now sit 1-5, have a tough remaining schedule, and are in position to pick within the first five picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. The best course of action for this organization moving forward is to start from scratch, and that includes the quarterback.

USC QB Caleb Williams will almost certainly go number one overall, but names like Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Shedeur Sanders, and others all qualify as potential franchise QBs. Continuing to lean on Wilson, a past-his-prime QB who struggles to see over the offensive line in the pocket, can’t be an option if the team truly hopes to flip the script.

As a person, Russell Wilson seems to be a legitimately good human being who cares about others, and it is painful to see him face such fierce (sometimes crossing-the-line) criticism, but the fact remains he was expected to make the Broncos a contender. In reality, while he is certainly not solely responsible, he has still led the team only to the abyss of the league.

There is still heart within him to play the game, but his physical limitations appear to have finally caught up to him.

It would seem the best course of action for Sean Payton and the organization would be to trade anyone they can who can be had for early picks and then cut ties with Wilson after the season.

It’s terrible that the union between the Broncos and the QB who stomped them in Super Bowl 48 didn’t work out, but this team is going nowhere with the status quo. It is going to take a complete face lift, and that includes the most important position on the field.

And 95 yards and two interceptions just isn’t doing it.

