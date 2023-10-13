Broncos have released veteran pass rusher Frank Clark

According to ESPN’s lead NFL analyst Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have released veteran defensive end/edge rusher Frank Clark. He signed this offseason and played in just two games with the Broncos before eventually being released.

Separation official: Denver is releasing Frank Clark in the same week he gave back $1.7 million to help create this scenario.



Clark played two games with the Broncos after signing with them this off-season; he joins Randy Gregory as the 2nd pass rusher in a week to leave Denver. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2023

Yesterday, we learned that the Broncos and Clark have prepared for this move by agreeing to a salary restructure that brought Clark’s $3.5 million base salary down to the veteran minimum of $841,000 for the rest of the season. Clark even gave back $1.679 of his base pay as part of the deal which is a clear sign that he wanted off this team.

Clark’s release comes a week after the Broncos traded away Randy Gregory, another veteran pass rusher who was on the roster. They did a late-round pick swap with the 49ers but it appears they could not work out a deal with another team for Clark.

With the Broncos at a 1-5 record and looking like a bad football team, it appears a firesale is coming. There are already rumors out there that teams are calling the Broncos about Jerry Jeudy and other names like Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, Garett Bolles, Josey Jewell, and others have been mentioned as players who could be shopped as well.

It sucks, but the Broncos have needed to do this for a few years now. The current set of core players on this roster is not it and some of your longtime veterans deserve a shot elsewhere on a contending team. They need to blow it up, get a high draft pick, get the young quarterback, and build it from there. Hopefully, Gregory and now Clark are just the beginning of something larger.