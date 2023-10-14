Should the Broncos consider benching Russell Wilson?

The Denver Broncos are not winning games. They made the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson last offseason in the hopes he would move the needle. Sadly, the needle did move... in the wrong direction. The question now is whether or not the time to bench him has arrived or if they should just play it out for the remainder of the regular season.

Jason from OverTheCap pointed out that any significant injury that would cause him to fail his physical in March would guarantee him another $37 million.

Russell Wilson already has $39M guaranteed next season. Any kind of significant injury that would not allow him to pass a physical in March would guarantee another $37M. At some point the #Broncos probably have to consider pulling him as starter — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 13, 2023

So the benching wouldn’t even necessary be about the losing in that it would be about the team’s decision to move on from Wilson sooner rather than later. They could spread the dead money cap hit over the next two seasons (2024 and 2025) and be done with it. So why risk injury that could cost you another $37 million when you have a potential out with him on the bench the rest of the way out?

Given those salary cap considerations, what do you think the Broncos should do?

Poll What should the Broncos do with Russell Wilson? Bench him ASAP with intent to move on from him in 2024

Let it ride and keep him as the starter

Start him for a few more games and if they lose then bench him vote view results 61% Bench him ASAP with intent to move on from him in 2024 (563 votes)

17% Let it ride and keep him as the starter (157 votes)

21% Start him for a few more games and if they lose then bench him (198 votes) 918 votes total Vote Now

Horse Tracks

Disappointed, but not discouraged: Broncos fall 19-8 in prime-time meeting with Chiefs

"There’s improvement, but we didn’t win, so it has to be better," safety Justin Simmons said.

The Broncos team photographers' favorite photos from Week 6 vs. the Chiefs

Take a closer look at the Broncos' Week 6 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with these distinctive images made by Broncos team photographers Gabriel Christus, Ben Swanson and Nicole Pennetta.

Here are the Denver Broncos trade candidates

Jerry Jeudy Courtland Sutton Russell Wilson Patrick Surtain Josey Jewell Garrett Bolles Frank Clark Randy Gregory Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Sean Payton

Russell Wilson is terrible, and the Broncos are stuck with him

Denver can’t cut or trade Russell Wilson for a very long time.