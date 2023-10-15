Broncos need to be sellers ahead of NFL trade deadline

Good morning, Broncos Country!

At least the Denver Broncos won’t lose today.

Three days after yet another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, that’s pretty much it for the positives with this rancid franchise. There’s no question the 2023 season is finished, especially with the remaining schedule.

The focus now turns to the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31. And the Broncos need to be sellers. Anyone and everyone who can get an NFL Draft pick, Denver must listen. That includes Pat Surtain, especially if a team offers one or two first-round picks.

The Broncos need to tear this organization down and start over. For those who want to move on from Sean Payton, that’s not happening. He’s the most recent cook in the kitchen that is burning but he didn’t start the fire or pick 99% of the ingredients. So Payton will be around for a while.

As for the players, the idea needs to be no one is safe. And if players are already whining about how tough Payton is, as was reported on social media this week by a former Broncos safety, get rid of all of them.

Between now and Halloween will be the only interesting aspect of the Broncos and what they decide to do.

Trick or treat.

