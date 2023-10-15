NFL Week 6 Open Thread

Welcome to Week 6 of the regular season.

With the Denver Broncos thankfully on a 10 day hiatus from seeing a football field, we do have a weekend of football to catch up on today. I am sure many of us have plenty of fantasy football interests going on here.

For me, I’ll be rooting for Justin Fields and the Bears. Not just because a win over the Vikings today would help the Broncos draft position, but it would also mean my fantasy QB likely has a good game. I’m in a competitive 14-team league and ended up rolling the dice on Fields this year. Not so good for me early, then I benched him against the Broncos, so not so good for me lately either. Ha!

I’d root for the Panthers too, but I will have to wait for another week since they playing in Miami today.

Week 6 game schedule

Very early game (7:30 AM MT)

Early games (11:00 AM MT)

Late games (2:05 PM MT)

Sunday Night Football (6:20 PM MT)