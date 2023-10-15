Stats that we’ve come to expect: Denver Broncos stat review for Week 6

The Denver Broncos have now lost 16 straight times to the Kansas City Chiefs. No player from the last Broncos team to beat the Chiefs remains in Denver and not many remain in the NFL. Six players from the 2015 Broncos are still in the NFL (seven if you count players who have not played this year but are on a roster):

Shaw Barrett Aaron Brewer Max Garcia Brandon McManus Von Miller Bradley Roby Trevor Siemian

Unlike previous games this season where the defense failed and the offense was moderately productive, the script was flipped in this past game. The defense played decently and the offense was inept for most of the game. The defense allowed only 19 points which was the fewest allowed since the first game of the season, while the offense had its worst output of the season so far in terms of yards (197), points (8) and turnovers (3 - tied).

The defense has now allowed 200 points through six games. That is the 21st highest points allowed through six games to start an NFL season in league history. The worst ever was the 1950 Baltimore Colts that allowed 235. The worst this century was the 2020 Dallas Cowboys that allowed 218. The 25 worst scoring defenses through six games are shown below.

Rk Team Span Started Span Ended PtsO Final Record 1 BCL 1950-09-17 1950-10-29 235 1-11 2 OAK 1961-09-09 1961-10-22 228 2-12 3 WAS 1954-09-26 1954-10-31 223 3-9 4 DAL 2020-09-13 2020-10-19 218 6-10 5 NYG 1948-09-23 1948-10-31 218 4-8 6 HOU 1973-09-16 1973-10-21 215 1-13 7 DTX 1952-09-28 1952-11-02 213 1-11 8 SFO 2005-09-11 2005-10-23 212 4-12 9 WAS 1947-09-28 1947-11-02 212 4-8 10 MIA 2019-09-08 2019-10-20 211 5-11 11 NYG 2013-09-08 2013-10-10 209 7-9 12 CHR 1947-08-29 1947-10-03 207 1-13 13 DEN 1964-09-12 1964-10-18 206 2-11-2001 14 NYY 1951-09-28 1951-11-04 205 1-9-2002 15 TAM 2014-09-07 2014-10-12 204 2-14 16 TEN 2012-09-09 2012-10-11 204 6-10 17 BUF 2002-09-08 2002-10-13 204 8-8 18 BDA 1947-08-31 1947-10-12 204 3-10-2001 19 KAN 1987-09-13 1987-10-25 201 4-11 20 MIN 1965-09-19 1965-10-24 201 7-7 21 DEN 2023-09-10 2023-10-12 200 1-5 22 GNB 1958-09-28 1958-11-02 199 1-10-2001 23 JAX 2013-09-08 2013-10-13 198 4-12 24 BUF 2010-09-12 2010-10-24 198 4-12 25 TEN 2009-09-10 2009-10-18 198 8-8

In terms of yards allowed, the Broncos 2023 defense is the 9th worst through the first six games in league history.

Most of the teams that have allowed huge yardage numbers through six games to start a season have been this century. The worst ever was the 2020 Seahawks who allowed 2875. The 2023 Broncos have allowed 2642.

The Bronco defense is still the worst yards per play allowed defense in league history, but a few more “not terrible” games and the defense could slide out of the top spot. The defense is now allowing 6.71 yards per play. The 2015 Saints allowed 6.63 during the full regular season.

The offense scoring eight points was the worst Bronco scoring output since the seven points scored against the Ravens in 2021. It was also the first time in team history that the Broncos have scored eight points in a game.

The eight point offensive output moved the Broncos down to 19th in points scored, which is where we have come to expect them to reside since Peyton Manning retired.

The 197 yards from the offense was only the seventh time this century that the offense failed to top 200 total yards. The last time was in 2021 in the 13-17 loss to the Raiders when the Broncos only managed 158 total yards. The worst ever total yards for the Broncos was in the 0-51 loss to the Raiders when the Broncos managed a grand total of NEGATIVE five yards.