Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 snap counts and analysis

The Denver Broncos lost another one to the Kansas City Chiefs, but this game was the polar opposite of what we have seen most of the season with the defense playing fairly well and the offense laying a massive egg.

Offense

Player Pos Num Pct Mike McGlinchey T 52 100% Russell Wilson QB 52 100% Ben Powers G 52 100% Quinn Meinerz G 52 100% Lloyd Cushenberry III C 52 100% Garett Bolles T 52 100% Courtland Sutton WR 49 94% Adam Trautman TE 36 69% Jerry Jeudy WR 34 65% Chris Manhertz TE 24 46% Jaleel McLaughlin RB 21 40% Javonte Williams RB 18 35% Brandon Johnson WR 16 31% Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 15 29% Michael Burton FB 12 23% Marvin Mims WR 12 23% Greg Dulcich TE 11 21% Samaje Perine RB 9 17% Quinn Bailey G 3 6%

Only two offensive players were inactive for this game: Alex Forsyth and Nate Adkins.

The offensive line played the whole game as did Russell Wilson. We used a sixth offensive lineman on three plays and that guy was Quinn Bailey.

Adam Trautman got the most snaps of the TE group with 36. Chris Manhertz got 24 and Greg Dulcich got 11 before his latest injury.

Courtland Sutton played the most of the WRs with 49 snaps. Jerry Jeudy got 34 with Brandon Johnson, LJ Humphrey and Marvin Mims getting 16, 15 and 12.

Jaleel McLaughlin got the most RB snaps (deservedly so) with 21 while Javonte Williams got 18 and Samaje Perine got 9.

Three offensive players did not see the field: Jarrett Stidham, Luke Wattenberg and Cameron Fleming.

Defense

Player Pos Num Pct Justin Simmons FS 71 100% Patrick Surtain II CB 71 100% Alex Singleton LB 71 100% Damarri Mathis CB 71 100% Kareem Jackson SS 70 99% Zach Allen DE 63 89% Nik Bonitto LB 55 77% Josey Jewell LB 54 76% Ja'Quan McMillian CB 52 73% Jonathon Cooper LB 47 66% Jonathan Harris DE 46 65% Mike Purcell NT 36 51% Ronnie Perkins DE 28 39% Drew Sanders LB 13 18% Tyler Lancaster NT 13 18% Matt Henningsen DE 11 15% Fabian Moreau CB 7 10% P.J. Locke FS 2 3%

Inactive defensive players this game were: Joel Skinner, Frank Clark, Thomas Incoom, DJ Jones, and Elijah Garcia

Four defensive players played every snap: Justin Simmons, Patrick Surtain, Alex Singleton and Damarri Mathis.

Kareem Jackson played all but one snap on defense. P.J. Locke played two defensive snaps at safety meaning that we had one play with three safeties on the field.

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. We appreciate your support!

The other two cornerbacks who played defensive snaps were Ja’Quan McMillian (52) and Fabian Moreau (7). McMillian ended up with three TFL. That ties him with Cooper for fourth on the team. Bonitto has 9 and Allen has 5.

Josey Jewell played 54 snaps at the other ILB spot with Drew Sanders playing 13 snaps at ILB.

At OLB Nik Bonitto got the most snaps with 55 while Jonathon Cooper got 47. No other OLB played, but it’s possible that Sanders was given a few snaps at OLB.

At defensive end Zach Allen played 63 snaps with Jonathan Harris playing 46, Ronnie Perkins 28 and Matt Henningsen 11. It’s interesting that Perkins has jumped Henningsen for playing time. At NT Mike Purcell played 36 snaps and newcomer Tyler Lancaster played 13 snaps with DJ Jones inactive due to injury. Lancaster played the four seasons for the Packers before missing the entire 2022 season.

Tremon Smith, Justin Strnad, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Riley Moss and Dwayne Washington all played a host of special teams snaps but did not play any offensive or defensive snaps.