Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 snap counts and analysis

The Denver Broncos lost another one to the Kansas City Chiefs, but this game was the polar opposite of what we have seen most of the season with the defense playing fairly well and the offense laying a massive egg.
Offense
|Player
|Pos
|Num
|Pct
|Mike McGlinchey
|T
|52
|100%
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|52
|100%
|Ben Powers
|G
|52
|100%
|Quinn Meinerz
|G
|52
|100%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|52
|100%
|Garett Bolles
|T
|52
|100%
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|49
|94%
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|36
|69%
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|34
|65%
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|24
|46%
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|21
|40%
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|18
|35%
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|16
|31%
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|29%
|Michael Burton
|FB
|12
|23%
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|12
|23%
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|21%
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|17%
|Quinn Bailey
|G
|3
|6%
Only two offensive players were inactive for this game: Alex Forsyth and Nate Adkins.
The offensive line played the whole game as did Russell Wilson. We used a sixth offensive lineman on three plays and that guy was Quinn Bailey.
Adam Trautman got the most snaps of the TE group with 36. Chris Manhertz got 24 and Greg Dulcich got 11 before his latest injury.
Courtland Sutton played the most of the WRs with 49 snaps. Jerry Jeudy got 34 with Brandon Johnson, LJ Humphrey and Marvin Mims getting 16, 15 and 12.
Jaleel McLaughlin got the most RB snaps (deservedly so) with 21 while Javonte Williams got 18 and Samaje Perine got 9.
Three offensive players did not see the field: Jarrett Stidham, Luke Wattenberg and Cameron Fleming.
Defense
|Player
|Pos
|Num
|Pct
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|71
|100%
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|71
|100%
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|71
|100%
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|71
|100%
|Kareem Jackson
|SS
|70
|99%
|Zach Allen
|DE
|63
|89%
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|55
|77%
|Josey Jewell
|LB
|54
|76%
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|CB
|52
|73%
|Jonathon Cooper
|LB
|47
|66%
|Jonathan Harris
|DE
|46
|65%
|Mike Purcell
|NT
|36
|51%
|Ronnie Perkins
|DE
|28
|39%
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|13
|18%
|Tyler Lancaster
|NT
|13
|18%
|Matt Henningsen
|DE
|11
|15%
|Fabian Moreau
|CB
|7
|10%
|P.J. Locke
|FS
|2
|3%
Inactive defensive players this game were: Joel Skinner, Frank Clark, Thomas Incoom, DJ Jones, and Elijah Garcia
Four defensive players played every snap: Justin Simmons, Patrick Surtain, Alex Singleton and Damarri Mathis.
Kareem Jackson played all but one snap on defense. P.J. Locke played two defensive snaps at safety meaning that we had one play with three safeties on the field.
The other two cornerbacks who played defensive snaps were Ja’Quan McMillian (52) and Fabian Moreau (7). McMillian ended up with three TFL. That ties him with Cooper for fourth on the team. Bonitto has 9 and Allen has 5.
Josey Jewell played 54 snaps at the other ILB spot with Drew Sanders playing 13 snaps at ILB.
At OLB Nik Bonitto got the most snaps with 55 while Jonathon Cooper got 47. No other OLB played, but it’s possible that Sanders was given a few snaps at OLB.
At defensive end Zach Allen played 63 snaps with Jonathan Harris playing 46, Ronnie Perkins 28 and Matt Henningsen 11. It’s interesting that Perkins has jumped Henningsen for playing time. At NT Mike Purcell played 36 snaps and newcomer Tyler Lancaster played 13 snaps with DJ Jones inactive due to injury. Lancaster played the four seasons for the Packers before missing the entire 2022 season.
Tremon Smith, Justin Strnad, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Riley Moss and Dwayne Washington all played a host of special teams snaps but did not play any offensive or defensive snaps.
Loading comments...