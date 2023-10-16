The Denver Broncos just don’t know how to win games and it seems like their player culture embraces the suck. A full tear down is needed here, but first, they must play these 2023 games. Next up are the visiting Green Bay Packers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 2-point home underdogs to the Packers in Week 7. The over/under stands at 45 for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Packers betting odds

Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-5)

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Green Bay -2

Moneyline Odds: Denver +110 / Green Bay -130

Over/Under: 45

Frankly, I think the Broncos have a decent shot to win this game. The Packers have not been anything special this year and have just one more win than Denver. Their offense and defense aren’t great either, though their defense is certainly better than Denver’s last place defense. Even after last week, they remain dead last in many categories.

With them not being favored at home, it feels like a suckers bet to take against them. They’ll come out and win when nobody expects or wants them to. Russell Wilson will have a 300 yard day and 3 touchdowns before going back to 16 points a game next week. Yes, I’m still in a sour mood on Monday after that TNF debacle. Let’s ride.

