Horse Tracks: Battle of the worst, Broncos edition

One of the things I have always loved about the Denver Broncos is that, until not so recently, they’ve always been competitive enough to at least be considered a dark-horse outlier, a disruptor at the top of the NFL hierarchy. Teams used to fear coming into Mile High. They knew it was never an easy ‘W’, and as a fan that always felt amazing.

Of course, recent Broncos teams have stomped the life out of that feeling, but being this bad for so long has opened the door on a new type of prideful boasting:

“Our team sucks worse than yours.”

“No, way. Have you seen us play?”

“I guess we all know it was more Tom and not so much Bill, don’t we?”

With the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots looming on the schedule, their fans are feeling those competitive juices. Which team features the biggest band of incompetent nincompoops? Is there a team that consistently excels not only at not stopping the run but also not the pass? Which team can dig deep within itself to quit on each other when it matters most?

“You think you’re bad? You haven’t seen our offense.”

“We have, like, no line whatsoever... On either side of the ball.”

“They can’t even get a play off in time.”

It’s fair to look at the Patriots and Green Bay and not be worried. Winless Carolina is currently showing all of us up, but they’re young and could screw around to win a couple game at the end of the season.

These 2023 Broncos are world-class awful and I hope they realize their potential to bring home that #1 overall 2024 pick, a pick that Denver has never had in their history of participating in the NFL draft. The glory usually reserved for the Lions, Browns, and Cardinals is within our grasp. All we have to do is reach out, bang our head on a lamp, fall down the stairs, and catch fire along the way. We are a third of the way there with just 11-games to go. It’s important these Broncos finish the season with a meek little lifeless whimper. Just like I know this squad is capable of.

