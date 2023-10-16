Monday Night Football Week 6: Cowboys at Chargers

We’ll wrap up Week 6 with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams have had a sluggish start to the season as both are considered strong playoff contenders in their respective conferences. The winner could use this game as a springboard through the middle part of the season, while the loser could be on the outside looking in come late December.

MNF Week 6

Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT on Oct. 16, 2023

Location: SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles, California

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I think the Cowboys are the better football team in every way and the Chargers always seem to underperform. Add that to the fact that this “home game” for the Chargers will likely see 50% of the fans in attendance donning the Cowboy swag. It must be nice to never have homefield advantage.