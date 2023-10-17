Broncos Reacts Week 7: Will the Broncos beat the Packers on Sunday?

I’ve decided to keep things simple this week. The mood in Broncos Country has soured quite a bite to start the season, so let’s just keep it simple and focus on what is right in front of the Denver Broncos this week. Will they beat the Green Bay Packers?

That’s it. The Packers are probably the softest team on their schedule for the next month, so if you think a win is on the horizon it is likely going to have to happen this Sunday. Where do you stand? Vote in the survey below and I’ll cover the results with some fancy graphics later this week on Friday.

