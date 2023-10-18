Broncos at Chiefs: The No Bull Review

It seems like each year I watch this team, I say to myself at the end of the season: “Well…it can’t get much worse than that.”

I have come to realize that I and most of the Denver Broncos fans I know are completely delusional.

Yes.

Yes, it can get much worse.

The only thing many of us in Broncos Country wanted for Christmas this year was a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And get this: it was looking reasonable!

All we needed was for the offense to get online and put up a few points which has not been a problem for our revamped team under Sean Payton.

And they just couldn’t do it.

Defense

At a glance, many might say that the Broncos' defense really turned a corner against Kansas City. Let me set the record straight though: the Chiefs’ ineptness made the defense look much better than it was. The one joy I got from watching this game was seeing just how bad the Chiefs offense is playing.

The only thing the defense needed to in this game was to stop Travis Kelce. Seems like an easy game plan to form, right Vance Joseph?!

9 of 9 for 124 yards later, he was the biggest reason that the Chiefs scored anything in this game extending drive after drive.

Front 7

I am still finding the pass rush completely lacking on any consistent basis. Yes, the Broncos got 2 sacks. But no, they did not pass-rush well overall. There were far too many 3rd down situations where Mahomes had time to get a manicure back there in his pocket.

Secondary

Outside of Justin Simmons, the secondary mostly failed to do enough. The defensive philosophy for the Broncos seems to be one of the “bend but don’t break” mentality. The problem is that this secondary bends way too much and isn’t able to close down drives.

Offense

The offense was mind-numbingly poor from a play-calling perspective. They had great success running the ball early and went completely away from it. It ended up costing us two turnovers when we had the obvious winning play of just handing off the ball.

It is weird too how that works in the NFL. If you just keep running the ball successfully, the defense is forced to bring defenders into the box to slow it down. Then, you run play action off of it for the deep ball to get explosive plays downfield.

This has been the formula for success with teams led by Russell Wilson for a very long time. I thought Payton was spouting off last season about how to fix Wilson? Why aren’t we doing what works for him?

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson isn’t the quarterback that I think of when I think about a QB who can dissect a defense and make a quick throw to a guy just as he breaks open off his route. Yes, it can happen, but on 4th down on the first drive we needed that kind of play and Wilson couldn’t deliver. This was easily his worst game of the season and what sucks the most about it is that I see not one drip of sincere fire from him on the field at all.

I thought you wanted to be one of the greatest. I thought you were a Hall of Fame QB? Hall of Fame quarterbacks that are the greatest to play the game don’t sleepwalk through games no matter how bad their teams are (and I should know…I watched Elway play on some pretty frigging dreadful teams).

Line

The woes up front continue in the pass blocking department with the line giving up 4 sacks and 7 quarterback hits. Much of this could be alleviated with more run plays being called. You would think that would be the angle when these guys blocked for 5.0 ypc overall.

Running Backs

Both Jaleel McLaughlin and Javonte Williams looked very good running the ball. Their different styles both were working at a good clip. Heck, Wilson even threw in some really nice runs to help the offense out from time to time.

Receivers

Outside of an outstanding TD catch by Courtland Sutton, the receivers as a whole did no favors to this offense. Jerry Jeudy had a sad crying in his post toasties at getting called out by Steve Smith pregame. I mean, how dare someone tell Jerry the damned truth about his career thus far.

Greg Dulcich was back and then promptly pulled a hammy yet again. This guy looks great on paper. I just wish he could stay healthy and help the team out.

Special Teams

Marvin Mimms, Jr. has got to sort out what ails him in the return game. At some point, you need to send a message and sit him if he’s going to muff once a game. That’s just not acceptable if you want to win football games.

Final Thoughts

I like to talk about the positives with this team. I love to find the high points and talk up players that are really standing out just as much as I like to dog the guys that really blow it. But I’m finding it pretty hard to find anything to have hope about as a fan of this team of losers.

They look like a bunch of college toss-offs who are just here to cash their checks and get overpaid for playing sports. I don’t know what you do with that to fix it. The organization has been trying to sort that out for years and it likely will take a more major overhaul of this roster to get the culture changed.