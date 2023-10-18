Broncos future could benefit from shuffling around the depth chart

If this locker room doesn’t want to work their tails off to do what it takes to win, I think it is about time that Payton shifts gears to working on the future of the team. We’ve got #1 WRs that are still consistently dropping passes. We have linemen who were paid to be solutions to our pass-blocking woes. We have supposed Hall of Fame-worthy quarterbacks running the offense.

At some point in the near future Sean Payton needs to do more to get the cruft out of the way so that he can start refining the future of this team. Move guys like Jaleel McLaughlin, Marvin Mims, Jr. and maybe even Jarrett Stidham up the depth charts and let some of the guys that need to find a fresh start warm up the benches.

Payton started this direction with Jonathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto. I think they can dig deeper sooner rather than later with this roster. We’ve all heard the talk about trades happening soon. Bring it on and let the roster refresh get started. The sooner we separate the wheat from the chaff, the better.

Broncos News

Can the Broncos get Marvin Mims Jr. the ball more? - Denver Sports

Marvin Mims Jr. is more effective on a per-play and per-target basis than any other Broncos WR. So, why isn't he playing more?

Don’t be surprised if more Broncos trades don’t happen just yet - Denver Sports

The public seems to have the Broncos already sending players packing, but most often trades don’t happen until the deadline nears.

Other NFL News

