Fantasy winners and losers from week 6; Broncos and the rest

And there goes week six of the NFL season, and we’re now less than a month away from crossing the halfway point of the regular season.

Let’s take a look at the guys who won your fantasy game this week and those that blew it.

Broncos Winners

WR Courtland Sutton

Well...he got in the end zone. That’s something. Although, only accumulating 46 yards on four catches keeps him a good distance away from top WR performers elsewhere, he produced double digit points in both PPR and traditional leagues (assuming one point per ten yards and six points for TDs, that is). The fact he’s the only winner, and with that stat line, says a lot about the Broncos, but hopefully as a flex helped some of you out.

Broncos Losers

QB Russell Wilson

Well, it seems like we can just about put a lid on the “Russell Wilson resurgence” narrative, because #3 flat out stunk up the field on Thursday night. He was inaccurate, made poor decisions, appears to be having incredible difficulty seeing the field. Whether that’s due to him staying in the pocket and being able to see above his blockers or just a sign of aging and not being able to process reads as quickly as he once did. Regardless, as disappointing as it’s been, this is looking more and more like his final season as a Bronco. His 13 completions for 95 yards and two picks was a fantasy disaster, and the schedule for him doesn’t get much easier from here.

WR Jerry Jeudy

It’s not a great look when your response to a former wide receiver legend tries to make amends for an aggressive comment is to tell him to **** off. It’s an even worse look when you essentially prove that legend right by pulling in 14 yards on just three catches. It’s sad state of things, as Jeudy undoubtedly has natural talent, but he just isn’t producing for the Broncos. Some of that does sit on the shoulders of Russell Wilson, but just watching Jeudy this season, it’s apparent his separation is not nearly as good as it was late last season. Despite what Sean Payton said last week, it would be rather shocking if the team didn’t shop him before the trade deadline. The question now is, who wants to take a chance on him?

Best of the Rest - Week Six Winners from Around the League

MIA RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert had taken a backseat of sorts to rookie sensation De’Von Achane in recent weeks, but with the youngster out, Mostert stepped up in a big way, producing 115 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns (one receiving). It may have come against a hapless Panthers defense, but the Dolphins offense continues to put up huge fantasy numbers regardless of who is on the field.

DET WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

After being forced to miss a game due to injury, the star receiver for the surprise Detroit Lions was quick to show he hadn’t lost a step. He may have actually gained one. The third-year product out of USC pulled in 12 catches on 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown. He remains a must-start who shouldn’t be dealt for anything outside a king’s ransom.

Week Six Losers from Around the League

LV WR Davante Adams

Adams is having trouble recreating not only the dynamic playmaking ability he had with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but even Derek Carr just a year ago. He has only had one 100+ yard receiving game and now had his worst game yet, putting up 29 yards on just two catches. Not having a big arm to get him the ball has torpedoed his fantasy value.

The entire SF offense

Nothing could go right for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as they saw their perfect season go up in flames. Brock Purdy’s Cinderella story took a massive hit, as he completed less than 50% of his passes for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk only caught four of his 10 targets for 76 yards and no touchdowns, and Christian McCaffrey, who finished with 52 total yards and one score, is once again fighting the injury bug. It was a bad week for owners of anyone wearing red and gold, but for their owners’ sake, hopefully it’s just a one-week sputter.