Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos enter Week 7 off to one of their worst starts even during one of their worst stretches of seasons in team history. At 1-5, they desperately need a win over the Green Bay Packers at home. However, they’ll likely need to do it without tight end Greg Dulcich again this week as the same hamstring that has hampered him for the last two seasons has once again become an issue.

Replacing him is going to be a huge challenge for Head Coach Sean Payton and that was something he noted today in the post-practice presser.

“It’s any team that’s missing a corner or missing a player,” Payton said. “There’s a piece of something, as a starter, that you don’t have. It doesn’t go to one person, but it’s probably spread out in the offense relative to what we then do. It’s our league. We see it each week with teams losing key spots and key players. Where do [Vikings WR Justin] Jefferson’s touches go while he’s hurt in Minnesota? That’s up to us to figure out each night.”

The offense hasn’t looked great in recent weeks and this injury figures to impact that substantially. When asked if they plan to move Dulcich to injured reserve, Payton was noncommittal, but it would seem that should be a likely move after back-to-back hamstring injuries to start the season.

“Good question,” Payton said. “The last 48 hours, we’re evaluating it. If we need to, we will. I’m sure he’s frustrated, just like we are for him. We’ll see, though. We haven’t done that yet.”

This is the same hamstring that knocked him out last season too. Maybe a full season and offseason of rehab might help him come back 100% to start the 2024 campaign. We’ll have to wait and see what the team decides to do there.

Here is your full Broncos-Packers practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Knee / Wrist FULL Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad FULL D.J. Jones DT Knee FULL

Packers injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status De’Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP Zayne Anderson S Hamstring LIMITED Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LIMITED Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LIMITED Darnell Savage S Calf LIMITED Eric Stokes CB Foot LIMITED Quay Walker LB Knee LIMITED Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LIMITED