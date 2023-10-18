 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos will need to figure out how to replace tight end Greg Dulcich again as that hamstring continues to nag him as the team prepares for the Green Bay Packers.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos enter Week 7 off to one of their worst starts even during one of their worst stretches of seasons in team history. At 1-5, they desperately need a win over the Green Bay Packers at home. However, they’ll likely need to do it without tight end Greg Dulcich again this week as the same hamstring that has hampered him for the last two seasons has once again become an issue.

Replacing him is going to be a huge challenge for Head Coach Sean Payton and that was something he noted today in the post-practice presser.

“It’s any team that’s missing a corner or missing a player,” Payton said. “There’s a piece of something, as a starter, that you don’t have. It doesn’t go to one person, but it’s probably spread out in the offense relative to what we then do. It’s our league. We see it each week with teams losing key spots and key players. Where do [Vikings WR Justin] Jefferson’s touches go while he’s hurt in Minnesota? That’s up to us to figure out each night.”

The offense hasn’t looked great in recent weeks and this injury figures to impact that substantially. When asked if they plan to move Dulcich to injured reserve, Payton was noncommittal, but it would seem that should be a likely move after back-to-back hamstring injuries to start the season.

“Good question,” Payton said. “The last 48 hours, we’re evaluating it. If we need to, we will. I’m sure he’s frustrated, just like we are for him. We’ll see, though. We haven’t done that yet.”

This is the same hamstring that knocked him out last season too. Maybe a full season and offseason of rehab might help him come back 100% to start the 2024 campaign. We’ll have to wait and see what the team decides to do there.

Here is your full Broncos-Packers practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED
Baron Browning OLB Knee / Wrist FULL
Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad FULL
D.J. Jones DT Knee FULL

Packers injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
De’Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP
Zayne Anderson S Hamstring LIMITED
Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LIMITED
Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LIMITED
Darnell Savage S Calf LIMITED
Eric Stokes CB Foot LIMITED
Quay Walker LB Knee LIMITED
Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...