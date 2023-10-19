NFL picks for Week 7 of the 2023 season as Broncos play the Packers

Welcome to Week 7!

On the season, we’re all doing rather well with Chris taking the top spot winning 65% of his games and holding a two game lead straight-up. He’s also leading on picking against the spread up two games there as well. Not bad for a guy who started off the season way back at the bottom. If you are looking for over/under savants, Laurie takes the lead there getting 66% of her picks right through six weeks.

Here is where the Mile High Report staff stack up heading into Week 7:

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 7 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. I went out on a limb this week with my Chicago Bears pick. I’m just not a buying on the Las Vegas Raiders in any way, so we’ll have to see if my fade pays off there.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, we are still chasing Bixbys Hooman who is up big right now by four full games. Second place through 10th are separated by just three games. Four of us tied for the best week last week with 11 wins. It’s a tight race, but we need Bixby up there to have a few rough outings.

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!