If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Packers game on your local CBS affiliate in Week 7. Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week as they take on the Green Bay Packers.

One of the big focal points this week has been how Head Coach Sean Payton might get the ball to his ‘playmakers’ more frequently. He was asked about getting Jerry Jeudy more touches and he expanded his answer to include a lot of the players in that wide receiver room.

“Good question,” Payton said. “There are times when you can call a primary. With each route we have, there’s probably a primary, and then certain coverages dictate where it might go. As I talked about drive starters with ‘Russ’—I don’t know that Jerry [Jeudy] is one of these, but man, a touch early on can go a long way, or a lack of a touch. In all those years when we had a number of really good receivers, there were certain ways where you would say, ‘Hey, let’s make sure we—’ in the opening script. [Courtland] Sutton—he’s playing well. We have [Marvin] Mims. There’s that battle. He’s dying to break out, and part of it is us and me giving him those opportunities. Those are good problems to have, and we’ll work on that.”

While the last part about this being a good problem to have is a bit of a lie. If they had good problems, they wouldn’t be 1-5. The problem is, the wide receivers are not getting open enough and when they do get open either Russell Wilson doesn’t see them or some other negative thing happens like a batted ball at the line or a sack. These are problems a 1-5 team has to fix and none of it is good.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.