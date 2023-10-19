2023, Week 7: Packers at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 as they look to dig out of the hole they dug for themselves to start the season. Here is everything we have on the game.

The Denver Broncos have won just a single game through their first six and that includes dropping every single home game to start the season. They will host the Green Bay Packers in what may be their last winnable game for quite a while.

This game might represent the last chance Denver has to course correct before Head Coach Sean Payton opens the trade floodgates. On of the issues that will be needed to get that course corrects is getting the offense to make some plays. He was asked about how he might get quarterback Russell Wilson back on track and he took the blame for Wilson’s poor performance last week.

“Listen, we’ll get him back,” Payton said. “I thought there were certain elements to the plan I didn’t like. We can correct that. That being said—and I said it after the game. I was pleased with how we ran the ball, and yet, we didn’t throw it nearly well enough. That wasn’t just on him. It starts with me relative to finding those throws for him—drive starters, for instance, and 1st-and-10 throws that are higher completion percentage throws. Those guys were playing good defense, and that, too, we knew going in. I think that’s really important. It’s a good question. Even during this three- or four-day break, what are the things that can get us ahead of the chains early on?”

Wilson and the offense need a big game this week if Denver is going to avoid yet another home loss. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.