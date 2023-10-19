 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football Week 7: Jaguars at Saints Open Thread

The New Orleans Saints will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. Come chat with us during the game!

By Tim Lynch
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

This interconference matchup could go a long way towards solidifying the Jacksonville Jaguars climb back into relevance. They are sitting at 4-2 and could firmly cement themselves into the playoff run position with a win over the New Orleans Saints on the road tonight. Meanwhile, the Saints have a chance to keep pace in a weak NFC South with a win. It should be a good game.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I like the Jaguars in this game. They are slight underdogs on the road, so a win would cover the spread. I just think they are the better team here.

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!

