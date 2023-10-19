Thursday Night Football Week 7: Jaguars at Saints Open Thread

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

This interconference matchup could go a long way towards solidifying the Jacksonville Jaguars climb back into relevance. They are sitting at 4-2 and could firmly cement themselves into the playoff run position with a win over the New Orleans Saints on the road tonight. Meanwhile, the Saints have a chance to keep pace in a weak NFC South with a win. It should be a good game.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I like the Jaguars in this game. They are slight underdogs on the road, so a win would cover the spread. I just think they are the better team here.

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!