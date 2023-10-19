Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos are reasonably healthy outside of tight end Greg Dulcich suffering a setback, but everyone else seems on track to play against the Green Bay Packers. One of the most interesting position groups has suddenly become the edge rusher group.

The starters last week were Johnathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto with the starters from Week 1 - Randy Gregory and Frank Clark - no longer on the team. Denver also got Baron Browning back and that makes this edge rush group a fairly young and dynamic one that could grow into something fearsome.

“Having Baron back, that’s going to help us,” Head Coach Sean Payton said on Thursday. “Having rushers like that, guys who can drop and rush and rush inside. It gives you some variety on third downs, also.”

The defense had its best game of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, so we’ll get to see if they can follow that up with an encore performance at home against the Packers on Sunday.

Here is your full Broncos-Packers practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Knee / Wrist FULL FULL Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad FULL FULL Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL D.J. Jones DT Knee FULL FULL

Packers injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status De’Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP DNP Jaire Alexander CB Back -- LIMITED Zayne Anderson S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LIMITED LIMITED Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Darnell Savage S Calf LIMITED LIMITED Eric Stokes CB Foot LIMITED LIMITED Quay Walker LB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED