Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos are reasonably healthy outside of tight end Greg Dulcich suffering a setback, but everyone else seems on track to play against the Green Bay Packers. One of the most interesting position groups has suddenly become the edge rusher group.
The starters last week were Johnathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto with the starters from Week 1 - Randy Gregory and Frank Clark - no longer on the team. Denver also got Baron Browning back and that makes this edge rush group a fairly young and dynamic one that could grow into something fearsome.
“Having Baron back, that’s going to help us,” Head Coach Sean Payton said on Thursday. “Having rushers like that, guys who can drop and rush and rush inside. It gives you some variety on third downs, also.”
The defense had its best game of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, so we’ll get to see if they can follow that up with an encore performance at home against the Packers on Sunday.
Here is your full Broncos-Packers practice report for Thursday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee / Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|LIMITED
|FULL
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
Packers injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|De’Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|--
|LIMITED
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Elgton Jenkins
|G/T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Darnell Savage
|S
|Calf
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Foot
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
