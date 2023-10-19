 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos young edge rusher room is getting healthier with Baron Browning returning vs. the Green Bay Packers.

By Tim Lynch
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reasonably healthy outside of tight end Greg Dulcich suffering a setback, but everyone else seems on track to play against the Green Bay Packers. One of the most interesting position groups has suddenly become the edge rusher group.

The starters last week were Johnathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto with the starters from Week 1 - Randy Gregory and Frank Clark - no longer on the team. Denver also got Baron Browning back and that makes this edge rush group a fairly young and dynamic one that could grow into something fearsome.

“Having Baron back, that’s going to help us,” Head Coach Sean Payton said on Thursday. “Having rushers like that, guys who can drop and rush and rush inside. It gives you some variety on third downs, also.”

The defense had its best game of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, so we’ll get to see if they can follow that up with an encore performance at home against the Packers on Sunday.

Here is your full Broncos-Packers practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Baron Browning OLB Knee / Wrist FULL FULL
Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad FULL FULL
Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL
D.J. Jones DT Knee FULL FULL

Packers injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
De’Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP DNP
Jaire Alexander CB Back -- LIMITED
Zayne Anderson S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Darnell Savage S Calf LIMITED LIMITED
Eric Stokes CB Foot LIMITED LIMITED
Quay Walker LB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

