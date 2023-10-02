The Denver Broncos are coming off their first win of the season after an improbable comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday where they erased a 21-point deficit to win by three points. They will now host the New York Jets who are coming off a tough home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 2.5-point home favorites over the Jets with an over/under at 41 points. While the Jets offense is pretty bad, their defense just gave Patrick Mahomes headaches for a full 60 minutes. But for now, Denver has the slight edge with oddsmakers.

Broncos vs. Jets betting odds

New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3)

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -2.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -115 / New York -105

Over/Under: 41

I actually hate this line. The Jets defense is legit and darn near let their team to a win over the Chiefs last night. If I had to pick the Jets defense beating Russell Wilson or the Zach Wilson beating the Broncos defense, I’d probably lean towards Wilson having the upper hand here.

While I hope Denver can find a way to win this game, its hard to take a bet on that. If we get the Broncos defense of the first half, then Zach Wilson is going to have a career day like Justin Fields had. However, if that second half defense shows up instead, then I think I like Denver’s chances to win a close game against a very strong defensive unit in New York.

What do you think Broncos Country?