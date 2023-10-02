Broncos win, hollow feeling remains

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos notched that first win of the 2023 season. Sure, it’s October and the victory came over quite possibly the worst offense in the NFL, but a win is a win, right? Just overlook the fact that Bears offense had a multiple-score lead for most of the game.

Folks, Sunday was the first day of October. It took until week 4 of the NFL season for Denver to finally get over on someone. While wins are always great and should be celebrated, let’s not delude ourselves with visions of the Super Bowl, playoffs, or, unfortunately, many more wins against anyone.

After the Jets come to Mile High next weekend, the “easy” part of the schedule will be more or less behind us. Legitimate offenses are licking their chops at the Broncos paper-thin defense. There are some major butt-kickings coming for Denver if they don’t figure things out. The sad part is that the season is already a quarter deep and, when you allow 28-points to the worst offense in the league, the outlook for sudden self-realization seems bleak.

The Denver Broncos are now 1-3. It’s victory Monday. Why does it feel so hollow?

