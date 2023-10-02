Monday Night Football Week 4: Seahawks at Giants

We’ll wrap up Week 4 with a Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. The two teams met just under a year ago and the Seahawks dominated, winning by two touchdowns. However, this Seattle team hasn’t been as good as last years and the Giants are looking better after a pretty bad start to the season. It will be hard to pick a winner from these two, but if I had to go with one I’d say the Seahawks are the better team.

MNF Week 4

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2)

Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I really liked the line on the Seahawks in this game. I think they are the better team and should come out of this with a win and a cover.