Packers vs Broncos 5 questions: Where do Green Bay fans fall on Jordan Love?

Whenever the Denver Broncos play the Green Bay Packers, it’s hard to think about Super Bowl XXXII.

Given the current state of the Broncos, the idea of competing for Super Bowls, let alone playing in one, seems completely foreign.

As for the Packers, they have moved on from Aaron Rodgers and now have Jordan Love at quarterback. Heading into Week 7 against the Broncos, Green Bay is 2-3 coming off their bye.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Packers as a slight favorite over Denver. The Broncos being a home underdog is quite the sight. There’s definitely not a home-field advantage in Denver anymore. As for the total, that sits at 45. Once again, the under is turning into the safe bet when it comes to the Broncos. We’ll see if that holds true on Sunday.

To preview Sunday’s game, we go behind enemy lines to get a feel for the Packers heading into Week 7 with Kris Burke from Acme Packing Company.

MHR: How do Packers fans feel heading into Week 7? What is the biggest area of concern for Green Bay?

Kris: The biggest area of concern would have to be the consistency of the offense. They’ve put together some good quarters here and there, but they’ve also played some really bad football offensively. It’d be nice if they could sting together a full game but at the very least point the arrow in the right direction and show some improvement.

MHR: Where are fans on Jordan Love through the first five games?

Kris: Fans fully had Jordan Love’s back during the Rodgers drama of the past few seasons. He did everything the right way, and that’s to his credit. That said, no one really knew what to expect this season. Again, the Week 1 win over Chicago might have deluded some fans into thinking he was off and running and Green Bay struck gold at quarterback yet again. Five weeks later, concern seems to be growing that he may not be “the guy” as accuracy issues and questionable decision-making that plagued him at Utah State appear to have carried over to the NFL. Can those be corrected? Time will tell. Deep down, Packers fans knew they’d be going through it with Love this year. Now it’s a matter of how (or if) they come out of it that will determine the Packers’ immediate future.

MHR: What do the Packers do well, offensively and defensively? And how does Green Bay match up against the Broncos?

Kris: Offensively, the Packers don’t really do a whole lot well offensively right now. If Aaron Jones plays, that adds another element to the offense, and he’s been a piece they’ve sorely missed. In Jones-less things they do well, I have to say I’m happy to see Love throw the ball to the middle of the field more. Rodgers became averse to this late in his career, and it’s nice to see Love not inherit that bad habit.

Defensively, the Packers have shown they can rush the passer. Rashan Gary has become a playmaker since becoming the primary pass rusher and his performance off a torn ACL last year. Hot take: he might be near the top of most underrated pass rushers in the league. What they don’t do well defensively is win in coverage. A lot of that has been coaching and Joe Barry is giving Dom Capers a run for his money as the biggest pariah at defensive coordinator in recent Packers history. Having Preston Smith on Davante Adams should be instant termination, even if Barry did accept responsibility for that decision.

In terms of how they match up, I can see Jaleel McLaughlin actually giving Green Bay some fits. They’ve been bad at stopping the run so far this year and overlooking an undrafted rookie would be on-brand for Barry’s crew. This could be the area that Denver does the most damage.

MHR: What is your best bet for Sunday’s game at DraftKings Sportsbook? And what do you think of the Packers being road favorites?

Kris: Honestly, I like the bet on the Packers at least getting a field goal attempt on the opening drive. After the bye, the Packers will put their best foot forward and should start fast. Whether or not they keep that intensity all game is a question mark, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see them come out firing. I’m not surprised the Packers are road favorites. The Packers are a few bounces going the other way from being either 4-1 or 1-4. That’s the mark of a team trying to find ways to win. Denver meanwhile seems to just be bad. Being home underdogs after the last couple of weeks isn’t much of a surprise. Giving up 79 points in a game tends to be a bit of an anchor.

MHR: What are your expectations and predictions for Sunday’s game?

Kris: I have no idea what to expect from the 2023 Packers on a weekly basis. It’s a young team going through growing pains and that makes me expect the unexpected. That said the Broncos are mired in disappointment. Payton and Wilson may yet turn it around, but the defense is an albatross. The Packers have done well against Wilson, but Payton gave them fits when he was with the Saints.

Put me down for an ugly Packers win, 17-14.