Broncos player props: 5 best bets for Week 7

Much like the Denver Broncos, I had a bad Week 6 when it comes to prop betting.

As for Week 7, there are some decent prop bets for the Green Bay Packers and the Broncos on Sunday at Mile High.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs, I went 1-4. For the season, I’m now 14-15. Here’s hoping for a better Week 7.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some of the best prop bets available, and Week 7 vs the Packers is no different.

First Broncos drive result: Touchdown (+370)

The opening drive for Denver against the Cheifs seemed promising but no dice. The Broncos failed to score a touchdown.

However, Denver has scored a TD on its opening drive in four of six games this season. I think the Broncos do it again on Sunday.

Aaron Jones anytime TD (+105)

The Packers don’t have the best rushing offense in the NFL right now, but that will change when they go against this Denver defense. And Jones should get in the endzone.

Jaleel McLaughlin anytime TD (+160)

The undrafted rookie is so much fun. Given McLaughlin can get in the endzone as a receiver or runner, this is a strong bet.

Aaron Jones alternate rushing yards 70+ (+200)

This is a bit of a gamble since Green Bay also has AJ Dillon. But I’m betting on the Broncos horrid rush defense not to deliver yet again.

Javonte Williams alternate rushing yards 60+ (+140)

Like Denver, the Packers don’t have a good rushing defense. And the Broncos can run the football pretty well. Williams should hit this number on Sunday.