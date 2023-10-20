Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos will not have tight end Greg Dulcich this week against the Green Bay Packers and we might even see him go on injured reserve soon. He may even go on IR soon with edge rusher Baron Browning potentially being activated off the PUP list ahead of this game.

Browning is a guy Head Coach Sean Payton is really looking to get onto the field.

“Man, he is strong, physical, and he’s explosive,” Payton said. “You feel—I know we’re not going live, but you can see his explosiveness. I would say there are some players that are heavy handed, and he is one of those guys.”

Payton continued noting that Browning would be on some sort of a pitch count in his first game back, but it sure sounded like this game against the Packers would be his first game back.

The Packers, meanwhile, decided to roll with that dumb thing teams do where literally everyone is questionable for the game. To me, it’s just a lazy tactic. It’s not like Denver doesn’t know all of those guys are likely playing, but whatever. Well played, Green Bay!

Here is your full Broncos-Packers practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Knee / Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad FULL FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL FULL -- D.J. Jones DT Knee FULL FULL FULL

Packers injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jaire Alexander CB Back -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LIMITED LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Zayne Anderson S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE De’Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED DOUBTFUL Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Yosh Nijman T Knee -- -- LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Darnell Savage S Calf LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eric Stokes CB Foot LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Quay Walker LB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE