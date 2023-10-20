 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are looking forward to getting Baron Browning back in time to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

By Tim Lynch
The Denver Broncos will not have tight end Greg Dulcich this week against the Green Bay Packers and we might even see him go on injured reserve soon. He may even go on IR soon with edge rusher Baron Browning potentially being activated off the PUP list ahead of this game.

Browning is a guy Head Coach Sean Payton is really looking to get onto the field.

“Man, he is strong, physical, and he’s explosive,” Payton said. “You feel—I know we’re not going live, but you can see his explosiveness. I would say there are some players that are heavy handed, and he is one of those guys.”

Payton continued noting that Browning would be on some sort of a pitch count in his first game back, but it sure sounded like this game against the Packers would be his first game back.

The Packers, meanwhile, decided to roll with that dumb thing teams do where literally everyone is questionable for the game. To me, it’s just a lazy tactic. It’s not like Denver doesn’t know all of those guys are likely playing, but whatever. Well played, Green Bay!

Here is your full Broncos-Packers practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Baron Browning OLB Knee / Wrist FULL FULL FULL --
Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad FULL FULL FULL --
Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL FULL --
D.J. Jones DT Knee FULL FULL FULL

Packers injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jaire Alexander CB Back -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LIMITED LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Zayne Anderson S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
De’Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED DOUBTFUL
Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Yosh Nijman T Knee -- -- LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Darnell Savage S Calf LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Eric Stokes CB Foot LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Quay Walker LB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

