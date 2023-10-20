Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos will not have tight end Greg Dulcich this week against the Green Bay Packers and we might even see him go on injured reserve soon. He may even go on IR soon with edge rusher Baron Browning potentially being activated off the PUP list ahead of this game.
Browning is a guy Head Coach Sean Payton is really looking to get onto the field.
“Man, he is strong, physical, and he’s explosive,” Payton said. “You feel—I know we’re not going live, but you can see his explosiveness. I would say there are some players that are heavy handed, and he is one of those guys.”
Payton continued noting that Browning would be on some sort of a pitch count in his first game back, but it sure sounded like this game against the Packers would be his first game back.
The Packers, meanwhile, decided to roll with that dumb thing teams do where literally everyone is questionable for the game. To me, it’s just a lazy tactic. It’s not like Denver doesn’t know all of those guys are likely playing, but whatever. Well played, Green Bay!
Here is your full Broncos-Packers practice report for Friday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee / Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Packers injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Elgton Jenkins
|G/T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|De’Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|DOUBTFUL
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Yosh Nijman
|T
|Knee
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Darnell Savage
|S
|Calf
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Foot
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
