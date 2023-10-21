Parlay of the Week for Broncos-Packers

These bets and odds for the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers game come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet #1: Jerry Jeudy under 48.5 receiving yards (-110)

Jerry Jeudy has been in the news quite a bit this week, involved in trade talks (again) and the fact he was very outspoken about not getting the ball enough. The offense as a whole is disgruntled, but Jeudy specifically has to overcome adversity from the media and within the locker room to get over that 48.5 receiving yards line. Jeudy has not demonstrated in his career thus far that he can overcome that type of criticism and that’s why I’m taking his under.

Bet #2: Packers Second Half Money Line (-102)

This one is pretty self-explanatory, the Broncos offense consistently sputters coming out of half in almost every game, other than the Bears game. The Packers average the most second half points in the league with 17.4 points, whereas the Broncos average 10 points in the second half. They say the trend is your friend and I recommend following this one.

Bet #3: Jordan Love under 20.5 completions (-120)

The Broncos are the worst run defense in the league and their pass defense has taken a leap since Justin Simmons has come back. After a very questionable performance from Jordan Love last week, I expect Matt LaFleur to dial it back on the throws and try to establish the run against the Broncos defense like every team has quickly caught on so far this season. Matt LaFleur is not going to put Jordan Love in positions to turn the ball over in keys spots for the Packers offense and only throw when necessary.

Parlay Odds +690 (Bet $10 to win $69)