Denver Broncos snag defensive tackle Keondre Coburn off waivers

The Denver Broncos have been quiet on the trade front. However, that didn’t stop them from making an addition to their roster yesterday afternoon. The franchise snagged Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Keondre Coburn off waivers and release wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to make room for him on their 53-man roster.

Coburn was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in thie 2023 NFL Draft and was a quality player for the Texas Longhorns over the course of his collegiate career. He played in 51 total games with 45 starts in five seasons. Most draft analysts considered him one of the better run-stuffing nose tackles in last year’s draft.

The Broncos' run defense has struggled this year so it makes sense that the Broncos would add another player to the room at the expense of a division rival. It’s basically getting a draft pick for free. What do they have to lose? Nothing. But they have a lot to gain.

I’m fully supportive of this move and think it’s a wise decision. Keep in mind Mike Purcell is in the last year of his contract and probably won’t be here next season. Additionally, D.J. Jones is a candidate to be moved this coming off-season due to his $13 million dollar cap hit in 2024.

It might not seem like much, but having Coburn and P.J. Mustipher in the fold as developmental players on their defensive front is a positive for the franchise moving forward. It usually takes a few years for those guys to hit their stride in the league, but I have a feeling at least one of them will wind up getting a lot of snaps for the Broncos defense in 2024.

What do you guys think about the move? Let me know in the comment section!