Broncos to place tight end Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The Denver Broncos have placed Greg Dulcich on injured reserve as the young tight end has reaggravated the same hamstring that put him on injured reserve after Week 1. It’s also the same hamstring that knocked him out of games twice in 2022.

They have also signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad and elevated him for tomorrow’s game against the Packers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 21, 2023

This was a somewhat expected move as the team looks to bring back edge rusher Baron Browning off the PUP list. When asked on Friday about potentially putting Dulcich on IR and bringing Browning back for the Green Bay Packers, Head Coach Sean Payton simply replied, “That’s a scenario.”

That scenario appears to be playing out. Denver also signed wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey back to the practice squad and immediate elevated him to the active roster for Sunday.

As for Dulcich, he’ll need to figure out how to get that hamstring working properly if he is going to come back and have any kind of meaningful playing career. Payton had noted earlier in the week that this issue is frustrating for all, but especially for Dulcich saying, “I’m sure he’s frustrated, just like we are for him.”

He has the potential to be an outstanding tight end in this offense, but it is probably good for the long-term for him to work on rehabbing this hamstring.