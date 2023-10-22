 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos will look to get their first home win of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Here’s how to watch.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Heading into Week 7, the Denver Broncos still do not have a home win this season and will play their fourth home game today against the Green Bay Packers. Can they finally get into the win column in front of their hometown crowd?

Game Preview

That home record is the theme this week as the Packers represent one of Denver’s best chances to get a home win over the next month. Head Coach Sean Payton was asked about the importance of getting a home win and he clearly is fed up with the losing as well.

“I just told them I am tired of sitting at the podium and talking to you guys about not playing well at home,” Payton said on Friday. “Yeah, it’s time. We have a good home field [advantage]. We have a great tradition at home, crowd noise, and all those things that can help us. We need to take advantage of it.”

He went on to talk about officiating and how this crew calls fouls. Payton noted that this officiating crew is very hard on fouls committed at the line of scrimmage and we all know how well Denver has done avoiding those...

“Now, this crew that’s officiating this weekend—of 17, they are second in fouls called at the line of scrimmage,” Payton continued. “I could go on and on. We have to be smart at the line of scrimmage and take advantage of the noise.”

To win this game, Denver needs to play good football on both sides of the ball. If the defense is poppin’ then the crowd will definitely be into it and all the offense has to do is get some points. The problem is, they haven’t really played complementary football yet this season, so there are no guarantees they will this time.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-5)

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: Channel 20

Online Streaming: YouTube NFL Package

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you see blue in your area below, then you will be able to pick up the game on your local CBS station.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Baron Browning OLB Knee / Wrist FULL FULL FULL --
Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad FULL FULL FULL --
Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL FULL --
D.J. Jones DT Knee FULL FULL FULL

Packers injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jaire Alexander CB Back -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LIMITED LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Zayne Anderson S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
De’Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED DOUBTFUL
Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Yosh Nijman T Knee -- -- LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Darnell Savage S Calf LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Eric Stokes CB Foot LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Quay Walker LB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE

Broncos-Packers Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 2-point home underdogs to the Packers in Week 7. That line has steadily shifted in favor of Denver and now stands at just a single point with an over/under at 45. I have been flip flopping on this line. I picked Green Bay initially, but then switched my pick to a Broncos win in our score predictions post on Saturday.

Broncos 2023 schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Final Score Record
1 9/10/2023 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 16-17 0-1
2 9/17/2023 vs. Washington Commanders 2:25 PM CBS 33-35 0-2
3 9/24/2023 at Miami Dolphins 11:00 AM CBS 20-70 0-3
4 10/1/2023 at Chicago Bears 11:00 AM CBS 31-28 1-3
5 10/8/2023 vs. New York Jets 2:25 PM CBS 21-31 1-4
6 10/12/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) 6:15 PM Prime Video 8-19 1-5
7 10/22/2023 vs. Green Bay Packers 2.25 PM CBS
8 10/29/2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 PM CBS
9 11/5/2023 BYE
10 11/13/2023 at Buffalo Bills (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN
11 11/19/2023 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC
12 11/26/2023 vs. Cleveland Browns 2:05 PM FOX
13 12/3/2023 at Houston Texans 2:05 PM CBS
14 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
15 TBD at Detroit Lions TBD TBD
16 12/24/2023 vs. New England Patriots (SNF) 6:15 PM NFL Network
17 12/31/2023 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
18 TBD at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

