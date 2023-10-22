Broncos vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Heading into Week 7, the Denver Broncos still do not have a home win this season and will play their fourth home game today against the Green Bay Packers. Can they finally get into the win column in front of their hometown crowd?

That home record is the theme this week as the Packers represent one of Denver’s best chances to get a home win over the next month. Head Coach Sean Payton was asked about the importance of getting a home win and he clearly is fed up with the losing as well.

“I just told them I am tired of sitting at the podium and talking to you guys about not playing well at home. Yeah, it’s time.”

“I just told them I am tired of sitting at the podium and talking to you guys about not playing well at home,” Payton said on Friday. “Yeah, it’s time. We have a good home field [advantage]. We have a great tradition at home, crowd noise, and all those things that can help us. We need to take advantage of it.”

He went on to talk about officiating and how this crew calls fouls. Payton noted that this officiating crew is very hard on fouls committed at the line of scrimmage and we all know how well Denver has done avoiding those...

“Now, this crew that’s officiating this weekend—of 17, they are second in fouls called at the line of scrimmage,” Payton continued. “I could go on and on. We have to be smart at the line of scrimmage and take advantage of the noise.”

To win this game, Denver needs to play good football on both sides of the ball. If the defense is poppin’ then the crowd will definitely be into it and all the offense has to do is get some points. The problem is, they haven’t really played complementary football yet this season, so there are no guarantees they will this time.

Who: Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-5)

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: Channel 20

Online Streaming: YouTube NFL Package

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you see blue in your area below, then you will be able to pick up the game on your local CBS station.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Knee / Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad FULL FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL FULL -- D.J. Jones DT Knee FULL FULL FULL

Packers injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jaire Alexander CB Back -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LIMITED LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Zayne Anderson S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE De’Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED DOUBTFUL Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Yosh Nijman T Knee -- -- LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Darnell Savage S Calf LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eric Stokes CB Foot LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Quay Walker LB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE

Broncos-Packers Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 2-point home underdogs to the Packers in Week 7. That line has steadily shifted in favor of Denver and now stands at just a single point with an over/under at 45. I have been flip flopping on this line. I picked Green Bay initially, but then switched my pick to a Broncos win in our score predictions post on Saturday.

