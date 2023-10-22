At least Broncos Country can celebrate Randy Gradishar

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Instead of writing what has already been written hundreds of times, I’m going to focus on the positive.

Of course, this has nothing to do with the current Denver Broncos, but a former player for this once-great franchise.

I’m still in disbelief that Randy Gradishar is going to actually get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yes, I know there is still one more vote for him to get to make it official. But something really, really weird would have to happen for Gradishar not to get that vote.

It’s a long time coming for one of the greatest players in Broncos and NFL history. The fact that the Orange Crush defense will get recognized is long overdue.

This is also a great distraction from how terrible the current franchise in Denver really is.

It’s sad this is what the Broncos have become. One where the focus is on the past because that’s all there is. At least the past is finally getting the recognition that it deserves.

