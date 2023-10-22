NFL Week 7 Early Games: Open Thread

Welcome to Week 7 of the regular season.

The Denver Broncos play in a few hours, so we’ll have these rather crappy early games to enjoy while we wait. Hopefully you have some fantasy football interests hear in the early slot! Maybe the best game on the board looks like it could be Lions on the road to take on the Ravens. That has the potential to be an exciting matchup. We can also cheer for a Raiders loss, which I will be despite the Bears being terrible.

Early games schedule